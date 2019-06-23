Heavyweight Knockout Artist Lou Esa Inducted Into Florida Boxing HOF

To conclude an impressive career, former heavyweight dubbed the “Sunshine State Mammoth” Lou Esa was inducted earlier today into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.





Beginning his amateur career in New Jersey at the age of 17, Esa won seven bouts while suffering only loss, at the hands of future Hall of Famer and world champion Larry Holmes. When he was discovered at a Florida gym by world renowned trainer Angelo Dundee, Esa got the resources to accompany his unrelenting work ethic and devastating punching power to embark on his professional career.

Inside the squared circle Esa put together a record of 19-6-1 with 16 KO. Since his exit as a professional prizefighter, Esa focused his efforts to sharing his knowledge of the sweet science and has become one of the top trainers in the game. Training out of New Jersey, Esa has worked with countless Golden Glove champions as well as

up-and-coming professionals.

“This means the world to me,” said Esa about the induction. “This is where it all started, Florida. I owe this honor to Dwaine Simpson. The man who showed me howto fight. He was my friend, my coach and my dad. I love him very much. The people of Miami embraced me and showed me so much love during my career. I owe them too. Thank you everyone for being a part of this wonderful ride in life.”





Outside of the ring the towering 6’6″ heavyweight is regarded as a ‘gentle giant’ by his friends and peers, often referred to as someone who would give the shirt off

his back to help anyone.

Esa was the type of nitty gritty fighter to show up and do work, leaving it all inside the ring each time he stepped between the ropes, and has gone on to share the same drive and integrity with the fighters he has worked with. Lou Esa embraces the true essence of the sweet science and shows his love and passion for it each time he walks through the doors of the gym, happily sharing his knowledge of the sport with anyone willing to learn, from boxing enthusiasts to world champs.

It’s every athletes dream the first time they lace up the gloves, walk out on the court, or pick up a glove or bat for the first time, to reach the highest level in their desired sport. Lou Esa made his mark and made his name inside the sport of boxing, and deserves every ounce of being in the Hall of Fame.

To further his contribution back to the game he spent his life around, Esa will be launching a podcast show within the next week where he will share his knowledge of the sport, talk with varied personalities and show a side of the sport few know about. Information will be provided on his Facebook page.