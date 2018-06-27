Heavyweight Jonathan Guidry Added to Prograis vs Velasco Undercard

New Orleans-based undefeated heavyweight prospect Jonathan Guidry (10-0, 2 KOs) will face Aaron Chavers (8-4-1, 3 KOs), of Oklahoma City, OK, in a six-round clash Saturday, July 14, at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.





Presented by Top Rank, in association with DiBella Entertainment, Guidry vs. Chavers will be a featured undercard fight to the highly anticipated main event between WBC interim super lightweight champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis, of New Orleans, and undefeated challenger Juan Jose Velasco, of Argentina, with the WBC Diamond super lightweight belt at stake. Prograis vs. Velasco and Teofimo Lopez vs. William Silva will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 7 p.m. ET, while the undercard, including Guidry vs. Chavers, will be broadcast on ESPN+ beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets, priced at $200 (ringside), $125 (floor), $75 and $40, can be purchased in advance at the Lakefront Arena box office, Ticketmaster.com and charge by phone at 800-745-3000. Discounts for military, students and the New Orleans Police Department members – $75 tickets for $50 and $40 seats for $25 – are available when presenting valid ID at the UNO box office.

A native of Dulac, Louisiana, the 28-year-old Guidry comes from a family of professional and amateur boxers. Starting as an amateur at the age of 14, the high school football standout compiled a record of 38-8, highlighted by winning the Ringside World Tournament.

Guidry made his professional debut on April 11, 2014, with a first-round knockout of Roosevelt Hudson. Trained and managed by the team of Les Bonano and Jonathan Liberto, Guidry has become one of the most popular fighters in the state of Louisiana and is coming off a second-round knockout of Lemarcus Tucker on June 2, in Metairie, LA.





The upset-minded Chavers looks to bounce back into the win column following a battle with Niall Kennedy on February 24.

Fernando Vargas Confirmed For Fourth Annual Box Fan Expo

Three-Time world champion Fernando Vargas has confirmed that he and his Feroz Fight Factory Gym will appear, have a booth and hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the fourth Annual Box Fan Expo that will take place Saturday September 15, 2018 from 10a.m to 5pm, during Mexican Independence weekend. The Boxing Expo will also coincide with the highly anticipated rematch between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin, that will take place later that evening.

Vargas and the Feroz Fight Factory will have merchandise to sell to his fans, as well as photos and memorabilia.

Fernando Vargas, is a retired American boxer of Mexican descent and 3 Time world champion with a Pro record of 31 wins 5 losses and 22 KO’s. He who won a bronze medal as an amateur at the 1995 Pan American Games in Mar del Plata. His nicknames include “Ferocious”, “The Aztec Warrior” and “El Feroz”. Vargas was the youngest open national champion at 16 yrs old. The youngest boxing Olympian at 18yrs old and holds the record in boxing history as the youngest to become jr. middleweight champion at 21 years old.





Some of Fernando’s notable wins came against 5 world champions which includes, Raúl Márquez, Yori Boy Campas, Ike Quartey, Javier Castillejo and Winky Wright. His losses to Oscar De La Hoya, Félix Trinidad, Shane Mosley, and Ricardo Mayorga remain his only career defeats and he is a favorite of American cable TV giant HBO.