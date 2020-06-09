Heavyweight Jeremiah Milton Makes Move to Las Vegas to Further Career

Heavyweight amateur standout Jeremiah Milton, who is eager to make his highly anticipated pro debut, has relocated from his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma to Las Vegas, NV, in a quest to further his boxing career.

“I felt it was important to make the move to Las Vegas because I know I’ll be in an environment that will make me the best fighter possible,” said Milton, who recently signed a managerial agreement with Victory Sports & Entertainment. “The coaching, sparring, the training in high elevation, are just a few of the key factors that will make me a better fighter. In addition, I will be training along side some of the best world champions in boxing. It’s a major sacrifice, but one I’m willing to make for me and my family.”

“Jeremiah’s trainer Justin Gamber and Larry Wade, his strength and conditioning coach, both live in Las Vegas, so my partner Rick Torres and I felt this was the right move,” said Mike Leanardì, CEO of Victory Sports & Entertainment. “Jeremiah arrived in Las Vegas over the weekend and is ready to take his career to the next level.”

“We are happy that Jeremiah has made the decision to move to Las Vegas to be with his trainers and coaches,” said Rick Torres. “We are looking to have Jeremiah make his pro debut in August.”

SALITA PROMOTIONS AND KRONK SIGN DEAL TO STAGE WORLD-CLASS ‘NO SPECTATOR’ BOXING EVENTS AT HISTORIC GYM

IN DOWNTOWN DETROIT

Salita Promotions has joined the new normal of professional sports by signing a deal to stage a number of “no spectator” live boxing events at the legendary Kronk Gym in Downtown Detroit.

The fights, with participants and TV networks to be announced, will begin in the coming months and continue until fans can return to attending live events.

Dmitriy Salita, says he’s excited about bringing high-profile events, which will be held in accordance with all State and Michigan Commission virus-safety protocols, to the iconic Detroit boxing gym.

“The Kronk is the heart of boxing in this city and I’m happy to be bringing these high-profile events to the historic gym. Detroit has many great prospects and contenders who can now return to action in a safe virus-free environment. The fans and fighters have waited long enough and I am grateful to the team at Kronk Gym for hosting these upcoming fights.”

Kronk Gym head trainer Javan “SugarHill” Steward says staging live events at the gym was the brainchild of the late, great trainer Emanuel Steward, who would stage amateur fights and world-class sparring sessions at the gym as though they were professional cards.

“To be able to have real competitive live fights here is amazing to me,” said SugarHill. “I am very excited this will be happening. It’s an honor for an event like that to take place at the historic Kronk Gym where so many world champions come from. I picture these fights will be a lot like the classic days of the Blue Horizon. I give thanks to my cousin Sylvia Steward Williams, Emanuel’s daughter. If she hadn’t put this gym together, we wouldn’t be doing this right now. Many thanks to her and all she has done for these events to take place.”

Specific dates will be announced shortly, pending Michigan Commission approval.