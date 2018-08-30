Heavyweight Factory Returns with “Rumble at the Rock 2” on Friday, Sept. 28

WBO #11 Logan Yoon Looks to Defend NABO Belt Against Panama’s John Renteria





On Friday, Sept. 28, in the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., promoter Kris Lawrence and The Heavyweight Factory return with “Rumble at the Rock 2,” another sensational night of world-class professional boxing. A treasure for Florida’s fans of live boxing, Heavyweight Factory’s shows at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino have become the nation’s strongest off-TV boxing series.

“Rumble at the Rock 2” is no exception. In the night’s 10-round main event, Honolulu, Hawaii’s undefeated Logan “The Korican Kid” Yoon (12-0, 10 KOs) will defend his WBO-NABO Youth Junior Welterweight Championship against former WBA Fedecentro Super Lightweight, WBA Fedecaribe Welterweight and WBA Fedecentro Welterweight Champion John “El Emperador” Rentería (16-4-1, 12 KOs) of Panama.

Blessed with cat-like reflexes, fast hands and substantial power, the promising 19-year-old Yoon is gaining fans and reputation with every impressive performance. In his last fight in July, he took a unanimous decision over Colombian veteran Luis E. Flores with scores of 99-91, 97-93 and 97-93. In March, Yoon overcame the determination and experience of former two-time world champion Juan Carlos Salgado, winning a unanimous 10-round decision (100-89, 97-92 and 98-91). Yoon is currently the WBO #11-rated contender.

“I’m excited and thankful for the opportunity to fight in my first professional main event,” said Yoon. “I’m not any more nervous than usual because I fought in the amateurs in main events before and I’m used to all eyes being on me. I know he’s got a body punch, so I’ll be watching out for that. Training is going well. I’m training two or three times a day, six days a week. The weight is good. I feel awesome physically and I’m very confident going in.”





Twenty-six-year-old Renteria, of Panama City, is a six-year professional. He won the WBA Fedecentro Super Lightweight Championship in March 2016, with a TKO 6 over then-undefeated (16-0) David Lobo Ramrez. Renteria picked up the WBA Fedecaribe Welterweight title the following April by ninth-round technical decision over Omir Rodriguez. He also grabbed the WBA Fedecentro Welterweight Championship with a TKO 5 over formerly undefeated Lesvy Maure.

“I am happy to be coming to Florida,” said Renteria. “I am representing Panama and I am coming to showcase my talent. My rival Logan Yoon is a very tough upcoming prospect who is very powerful, so I will bring my all.”

The evening’s 10-round co-main event will feature Miami via Ekibastuz, Kazakhstan’s Mussa “Warrior” Tursyngaliyev (7-0, 6 KOs) defending his NABA-USA Featherweight Championship against undefeated Colombian Ruben Cervera (10-0, 9 KOs).

Tickets for “Rumble at the Rock 2” cost $60, $100, $150, $250 and $500 VIP and are available through ticketmaster.com.

“We are very happy to be back at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, bringing live boxing to South Florida fans,” said Henry Rivalta, Director of Boxing Operations, The Heavyweight Factory. “I feel very fortunate to be a part of this. Boxing at the Seminole Hard Rock is always great, and the event center is a perfect place for it. The Hard Rock is filled with wonderful things to do, from fine dining to gambling and spectacular events – all in one place! The Heavyweight Factory wishes to send a special thanks to Jim Allen Larry Mullin and Dave Gold and their entire staff. Fight fans, please enjoy South Florida’s boxing at its best.”

On fight night, the Event Center doors open at 6 p.m. and the action starts at 7 p.m. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located at 1 Seminole Way in Hollywood, Fla.

# # #

About Hard Rock Event Center

Hard Rock Event Center is the newly constructed 3,600-seat venue located in the northwest corner of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood. As part of the $1.5 billion property expansion, the former Hard Rock Live arena will be razed and replaced with a state-of-the-art 6,500-plus-seat venue in a theater-style configuration, slated to open in 2019. In the interim, a full schedule of concerts, comedy shows and other events will take place in the Hard Rock Event Center. Seminole Hard Rock has hosted some of the hottest musical acts such as John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Marc Anthony, Billy Joel, Andrea Bocelli, Tim McGraw and Carlos Santana; top comedians including Kevin Hart, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, George Lopez and the late Robin Williams; as well as major sporting events and events of major sports stars, from UFC matches to charity galas for Jason Taylor, Alonzo Mourning, Dwyane Wade and more. For additional information, please visit www.myhrl.com.