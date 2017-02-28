Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua MBE becomes Sky Ambassador

Sky today joined forces with IBF World Heavyweight champion boxer and Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua MBE,who has become a Sky Ambassador.

Joshua joins Sky and its award-winning products, services and content,from Sky Q and Sky Go to Sky Atlantic and Sky Sports. Fighting on Sky and Sky Sports Box Office, the heavyweight champion has been a constant fixture on screens over the past five years, with this news cementing a long-standing relationship.





The partnership will also see Joshua play a leading role in supporting Sky’s commitment to helping young people reach their potential across the UK and Ireland. By the end of this academic year, over half a million young people will have been involved in Sky Academy initiatives.

The news comes ahead of Joshua’s world heavyweight unification title fight – the biggest of his professional career to date – against Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium live on Sky Sports Box Office. After winning Olympic gold at the London Olympics in 2012, Joshua turned professional and has since won all 18 of his professional bouts by knockout.

IBF Heavyweight World Champion and Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua MBE said:“Sky have been with me since the start of my professional career. They’ve followed me every step of the way and I am pleased to be joining such a great and ambitious organisation. As a Sky Ambassador I believe I’m in an incredibly strong position to inspire others, especially the next generation, to unlock their future potential and give something back. I want to reach out to people, use the progress I am making in the ring as a platform to complete a number of projects globally, and this partnership with Sky will help unlock that work.”

Sky UK & Ireland Chief Executive Stephen van Rooyen added: “Welcoming an Olympic gold medallist and heavyweight world champion to the team at Sky is incredibly exciting. Anthony has a fantastic story to tell and the power to excite and inspire both in the ring and outside of it. The platform that comes with being a Sky Ambassador will enable us to tell that story together.”

