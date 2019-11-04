Heavyweight Alex Flores looking ahead to Nov. 7 return

BOUTS WILL STREAM LIVE ON UFC FIGHT PASS® FROM CASINO DEL SOL IN TUCSON, ARIZONA AT 10 P.M. E.T. / 7 P.M. P.T.





California heavyweight and former World Boxing Council (WBC) World Youth champion, Alex “The Great” Flores, will be looking ahead, not in the past, when he enters the ring November 7 against Mario “Chabelo” Heredia, headlining the latest instalment of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS®. to

Flores vs. Heredia, promoted by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports from Casino Del Sol’s outdoor AVA Amphitheater in Tucson, Arizona at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

In his last fight this past December, the 29-year-old Flores (17-2-1, 15 KOs) lost a controversial fight to former world champion Joseph Parker in New Zealand, in which Parker struck Flores numerous times below the belt, leading to a knockout.





“I feel good,” Flores said during a break from training camp. “I’m focused and ready to step back in the ring. I’m over my last fight. The past is the past, I can’t go back in time. I’m more than ready and excited to step back in the ring November 7th.

“My main focus is to win and get momentum going again. I always work hard for every fight. The only thing I switched up was buy an iron groin protector (he joked).”

Flores’s opponent in the 10-round main event is former WBC FECOMBOX champion Heredia (16-7-1, 13 KOs), of Mexico, who only two fights ago upset former WBC heavyweight world champion and Nigerian Olympian Samuel Peter by split decision.





“Heredia is a cool, humble guy but also a very tough opponent,” knockout artist Flores added. “We were supposed to fight years ago, but it never happened. I’m preparing to beat him come November 7th and anticipating a victory with my hands raised in the air.”

Undefeated Mexican welterweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (19-0, 15 KOs) battles tough Uzbekistan-native Ravshan Hudaynmazarov, who was the 2007 World Military Games champion, for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) United States Silver welterweight title in the eight-round, co-featured event.

Undefeated California super middleweight Juan Jose “Just Business” Barajas (10-0, 7 KOs) makes his long awaited RJJ Boxing debut versus Phoenix boxer Fidel Hernandez (20-7-01, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder.





The UFC FIGHT PASS opener pits undefeated California super middleweight Juan Jose “Nazzy” Dominguez (11-1-1, 10 KOs) in his RJJ Boxing debut against Fidel Hernandez (20-7-1, 11 KOs), of Phoenix, in an eight-round bout.

Dominguez’ younger brother, welterweight Marcos “Nazzy” Dominguez (11-1-1, 10 KOs), will open the UFC FIGHT PASS live-steam versus unbeaten Tucson welterweight Christopher Gonzalez (5-0-1, 1KO) in yet another eight-round match.

Also fighting on the undercard in four-round bouts are Tucson flyweight Briana “Amenaza” Sanchez (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Albuquerque, New Mexico’s pro-debuting Amanda Borg, and Arizona super flyweight Edriech Rosa (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. TBA.

Cards are subject to change.

Ticket are available for purchase online at www.casinodelsol.com and priced at the following: $10.00 (lawn), $15.00 (pavilion), $25.00 (gold), $75.00 (platinum) and $100.00 (elite)..

Veterans, active-duty military and first responders can receive free lawn tickets or 50% off reserved seat tickets to Roy Jones Jr. Live Boxing on Nov. 7. For free lawn tickets, just show relevant ID day-of at the AVA gate. Discounted seat tickets can be purchased in advance at the Casino Del Sol gift shop or the AVA box office.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. MT, first bout 6:30 p.m. MT, and UFC FIGHT PASS starts at 8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET

To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com