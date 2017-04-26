Heavy Artillery Line-Up Finalized

The line-up for BCB Promotions’ ‘Heavy Artillery’ has been finalised.

Coventry’s Dilly Singh and Wolverhampton’s Joshua Burke clash for the British Challenge Cruiserweight Title at The Venue, Icknield Port Road, Edgbaston this coming Friday, 28th April.





Singh has made a solid start to his professional career, picking up a hat-trick of wins against foreign opposition. Burke has an even record of two win and two defeats going into this eight-round contest.

The duo weigh-in at the Grosvenor Casino Walsall at 12 noon tomorrow (Thursday).

Birmingham middleweight Luke Heron (Walker) takes on Nottingham veteran, Simone Lucas, as he looks to build on an impressive start to his professional career. The likeable 23 year-old has racked up five wins to date as his stock continues to rise.

Old Hill’s Manny Zaber has his eyes on more title challenges as he steps in with Melksham’s Liam Richards for a second time. Zaber, who beat Richards in Walsall last February, has made no secret of his desire to challenge for a Midlands Area belt in 2017 and will see this as a perfect warm-up fight against the former English title contender.

After an entertaining draw with always-game Chris Adaway in February, Leamington super lightweight, Michael Cole, takes on another dangerous road warrior in the shape of Fonz Alexander. Cole drew with Adaway and will be looking to get back to winning ways against Alexander, who KO’d debutant JD Jones in his last outing.

Birmingham cruiserweight Aaron Murphy debuts against Lincoln’s Mitch Mitchell whilst fellow debutant, Tividale welterweight Ryan Stewart Davies steps in with Lithuanian Andrej Cepur.

Tickets are £35 or £60 VIP Ringside and are available by calling: 07772 503 432.

The line-up for BCB Promotions’ ‘Mayhem’ show in Plymouth next weekend has been finalized.

Plymouth lightweight, Des Newton, again tops the bill as he defends his recently acquired British Challenge Title.

‘The Destroyer’ defeated Jamie Quinn over eight rounds earlier this year to claim his first professional belt and defends it against Gloucester’s Andy ‘Hurricane’ Harris at Plymouth Guildhall on Saturday, 6th May.

Mayhem is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who will again host the weigh-in and Aftershow Party and features a host of Devon-based boxers on the undercard.

Fellow Plymouth lightweight, Darren Townley, is once again in action as he looks to challenge for area honours in 2017. ‘The Terminator’ takes on former English title challenger Liam Richards, from Melksham, over six rounds.

Launceston welterweight, Wes Smith ,will be looking to build on his positive professional debut earlier this year when he takes on Swansea’s Matthew Ashmole.

Newquay’s Brad Pauls, fresh from last weekend’s victory over Georgi Valevski, takes on German-born, Wiltshire-based boxer, Anthony Fox. Pauls will be looking to build on his impressive start to life in the paid ranks and extend his unbeaten run to 7-0.

Debutants Louis Aitken and Jordan Platt complete the card. Former Great Britian kick-boxer Aitken takes on Nuneaton’s ‘Mr. Reliable’ Kristian Laight whilst former Launceston ABC star Platt takes on Sheffield’s Qasim Hussain at super lightweight.

Tickets for Mayhem are £30 or £50 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall).

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Plymouth here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/plymouth/

