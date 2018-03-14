Heaney Looking Forward To Ring Return; McLaren Focuses On Familiar Foe

Kieron McLaren will put the disappointment of seeing his Midlands Area Title fight postponed to one side as he again does battle with Gloucester veteran, Andy Harris.





The undefeated Stoke pugilist was set to take on Walsall’s Luke Paddock for the vacant super lightweight strap but an injury to Paddock means McLaren will now face former foe Harris over eight rounds.

“It’s gutting but that’s boxing,” McLaren said. “Boxers get injured; it’s life. Hopefully we can make this fight for later in the year and I wish Luke a speedy recovery.

“I’ve got Andy Harris and I know all about him having outpointed him in my last fight (July 2017). He’s as tough as old boots, so I know I’m in for a long night. I’m fit and was ready to go the ten round distance with Luke so the eight rounds, if it goes that long, don’t faze me.

I have a good team behind me who know what I’m capable of, and I put my full trust in them to get me in the best possible shape. There’s still a great night of boxing in store and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

The show also features fellow Stoke trio Luke Caci, Nathan Heaney and Owen Jobburn plus unbeaten duo – Burton’s Leon Gower and Macclesfield’s Jake Haigh. Stoke debutant, Ross Hollis, completes the line-up.





Heaney Looking Forward To Ring Return

Stoke middleweight Nathan Heaney (1-0) is looking forward to returning to the ring after impressing on his professional debut in December. 28-year-old Heaney outpointed tough veteran Darryl Sharp on his professional debut and is ready to put on another show this weekend.

“The fans are in for a real treat,” he told bcb-promotions.com.” (Head of Boxing) Errol Johnson and everyone at BCB have managed to organise a great show with talented fighters like Luke Caci and Jake Haigh to name a few.

It’s going to be a great night at King’s Hall with all of these fighters from Stoke in action”.

“Luke (Caci) will be fighting for a first title which is massive and seeing what he’s achieved in just a year in the pro ranks is amazing..





“After the fight with Darryl Sharp, Darryl told me that I hit really hard and although I didn’t come away with the stoppage, Darryl told me the punches were definitely affecting him.

“Darryl has been in with some really top-level guys so for him to come out after the fight and say I was hurting him says a lot about the power I have.

“During my amateur career I mainly used to fight off the back foot in a lot of my fights but coming into the pro ranks I want to be more aggressive and really put pressure on my opponents and put on exciting fights for the fans.

“There’s no doubt that I will still need to call upon the counter-punching and back foot boxing style in a lot of my professional fights to come, so I think having more tools available to me is only going to help me in my career.

“I’m working hard for the upcoming fight and hopefully after an impressive display I can progress right into six round fights after my next fight.”

Staffordshire’s finest will be in action in March as BCB Promotions host a night of professional boxing at King’s Hall, Stoke-On-Trent.

Tickets are priced at £35 for standard unreserved tickets or £60 VIP Ringside. They are available by calling the boxer direct, calling07734 118 041 or available online at iboxingtickets.com.

