Heaney Heads For Middleweight Heights

Nathan Heaney is looking to take fight fans on a rollercoaster ride to the British middleweight championship.





The King’s Hall crowd saw Heaney outpoint Emmanuel Moussinga last month in the fight of the night – and the 29 year old gets the chance to thrill a huge audience when he has his third professional fight this month.

Heaney has secured a spot on the undercard of the massive Sam Sexton v Hughie Fury British Heavyweight Title showdown at the Macron Stadium, Premier Suite, in Bolton on Saturday, May 12 in a four-round contest, screened live and exclusive on Channel 5.

“I don’t have boring fights and that’s important,” said the Newcastle-under-Lyme fighter.

“You need to give value for money. I love boxing, but would I keep forking out to watch a fighter who kept having boring fights? Unless he’s a close friend, no, probably not,”





“My coaches have always told me that I get involved in fights too much, but people do enjoy watching it,”

“They usually remember my fights.”

As an amateur, Heaney built a crowd-pleasing reputation by standing toe-to-toe with quality fighters from light-welterweight all the way up to light-heavyweight.

The 95-bout record includes an impressive win over former WBO World Lightweight Champion Terry Flanagan.





Heaney said: “I beat a few lads in the amateurs who have gone on to be good professionals and using that as a barometer, I can win the British title. I genuinely believe I can achieve that.”

Heaney has been boxing for a long time. His father, Joseph, had around 50 amateur bouts and Heaney said: “Ever since I could stand I’ve been going to the gym,”

“Dad just wanted to keep me off the streets, he didn’t really want me to fight, but I enjoyed it right from the start and was always going to end up boxing,”

“Boxing became my obsession,”

“I remember Frankie Gavin winning the world amateur championship in 2007 and that really drove me on.”

Heaney had spells at several amateur clubs – including the famous Rotunda ABC in Liverpool.

At the time, he was studying for a foundation degree in Law, but said: “I didn’t enjoy it all, I hated it. I studied there for two years, but decided to come back home and do something I enjoy.”

Heaney works as a sports lecturer at Newcastle College, trains with Steve Woodvine at his busy gym in Newcastle – and keeps away from the Bet365 Stadium !

“I’m a Stoke fan,” said Heaney, “and I’ve gone with the missus a few times,”

“But every time we go, we get smashed. I’ve decided it’s for the best if we don’t go that often !”

Tickets for the fight in Bolton are available from 07508 255407 and you can follow Heaney’s career on instagram at heaneyboxing.

Heaney features on an action packed card headlined by Sexton v Fury for the British Heavyweight Championship; exciting Leeds talent Reece Cartwright defends his IBF Youth World Middleweight Championship (TBC); Galway’s ‘Connemara Kid’ Peter McDonagh competes in a 10-round international super-featherweight contest and female boxing sensation Savannah Marshall, double Olympian and 2012 World Amateur Champion, makes her UK debut in an 8-round middleweight contest, and unbeaten super-featherweight prospect Yusuf Safa.

Completing the card, Morecombe super-lightweight Reece MacMillan, Southport super-lightweight John Dring, Stoke-on-Trent trio super-middleweight Luke Caci, middleweight Nathan Heaney and Shabaz Masoud, Chorley middleweight Mark Jeffers and Manchester super-bantamweight George Brennan.