HBO Sports Receives Four Sports Emmy Nominations for Boxing Programming

Nominees for the 38th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards were announced today.
HBO® received 12 nominations.
Four nominations were for HBO Sports programming linked to Boxing.
The Boxing-related HBO programming nominated includes:
OUTSTANDING SHORT SPORTS DOCUMENTARY – (2)
TERENCE CRAWFORD: MY FIGHT
STATE OF PLAY: FIGHTING CHANCE- Raymundo Beltran [FILM 45]
OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM
24/7 CANELO/KHAN
THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD
HBO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING – MUHAMMAD ALI: ONLY ONE (special seven-minute feature)
For a complete list of all the nominations, go to: www.emmyonline.org/sports
The 38th Sports Emmy Award winners will be announced May 9, 2017, in New York City at the Frederick P. Rose Hall in the Time Warner Center.