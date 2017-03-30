Boxing News 24/7


HBO Sports Receives Four Sports Emmy Nominations for Boxing Programming

Nominees for the 38th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards were announced today.

HBO® received 12 nominations.


Four nominations were for HBO Sports programming linked to Boxing.

The Boxing-related HBO programming nominated includes:

OUTSTANDING SHORT SPORTS DOCUMENTARY – (2)

TERENCE CRAWFORD: MY FIGHT

STATE OF PLAY: FIGHTING CHANCE- Raymundo Beltran [FILM 45]

OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM

24/7 CANELO/KHAN

THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD

HBO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING – MUHAMMAD ALI: ONLY ONE (special seven-minute feature)

For a complete list of all the nominations, go to: www.emmyonline.org/sports

The 38th Sports Emmy Award winners will be announced May 9, 2017, in New York City at the Frederick P. Rose Hall in the Time Warner Center.

