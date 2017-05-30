HBO Sports to replay Kovalev vs. Ward I 2016

Leading up to the highly anticipated light heavyweight rematch between Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev – set for Saturday, June 17 and presented live by HBO Pay-Per-View® – HBO Sports will present the exclusive replay of their first showdown which sparked a hot debate in the boxing community as the hard-fought encounter resulted in a razor-thin triumph for the undefeated challenger from the Bay Area.

On Friday, June 9 at 12:45 a.m. (ET/PT) and Saturday, June 10 at 9:00 a.m. (ET/PT), HBO2 will replay Kovalev vs. Ward I 2016. Last November in the bright spotlight of Las Vegas, Andre Ward won a hotly debated unanimous decision against the reigning 175-pound champion Sergey Kovalev in the most anticipated fight of 2016. After suffering an early knockdown, Ward rebounded in the second half of the fight with an incredible display of will and skill that the judges decided was the difference. Now the question is which fighter is more determined to impose his will in the rematch?

The fight will also be available 24 hours a day to HBO NOW, HBO On Demand® and HBO GO® subscribers and on affiliate portals beginning Monday, June 5.





Ward vs. Kovalev 2 takes place Saturday, June 17 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT