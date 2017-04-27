HBO Sports to replay Canelo vs. Cotto 2015 & Chavez, Jr. vs. Lee 2012

Leading up to the highly anticipated world class boxing card highlighted by Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Cinco de Mayo weekend that will be presented live by HBO Pay-Per-View® on Saturday, May 6, HBO Sports will present the exclusive replay of two hard-hitting all-action encounters that highlight the remarkable skill and power of these battle-tested ring warriors.





On Friday, April 28 at 12:45 a.m. ET/PT (HBO2) and Saturday, April 29 at 9:15 a.m. ET/PT (HBO Signature), HBO Sports will replay back-to-back Canelo vs. Cotto 2015 and Chavez, Jr. vs. Lee 2012. On November 21, 2015 in a vintage Puerto Rico vs. Mexico showdown, Canelo displayed incredible ring skill outpointing future Hall of Famer Miguel Cotto, capturing a 12-round unanimous decision. In June of 2012, Chavez Jr. showed the boxing world his formidable power with a 7th round knockout over Andy Lee in Texas.

Both fights will also be available 24 hours a day on HBO NOW, HBO On Demand® and HBO GO® subscribers and affiliate portals beginning Monday, April 24.

Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr. takes place Saturday, May 6 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT.