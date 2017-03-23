Boxing News 24/7


HBO presents Golovkin vs. Jacobs replay on March 25

HBO Sports presents WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING: GENNADY GOLOVKIN VS. DANIEL JACOBS AND ROMAN “CHOCOLATITO” GONZALEZ VS. SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI, the exclusive replay of their highly anticipated world championship title fights, SATURDAY, MARCH 25 at 10:00 p.m. (ET/PT). The HBO Sports team, which was ringside at New York’s Madison Square Garden for the live HBO Pay-Per-View® presentation on March 18, called all the action, which will be available in HDTV, closed-captioned for the hearing-impaired and presented in Spanish on HBO Latino.


The fights will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals.

Among the sport’s top pound-for-pound performers, Golovkin, a native of Kazakhstan now living in Santa Monica, Cal., put his undefeated mark, extraordinary ring record 36-0, 33 KOs and collection of 160-pound world title belts on the line against hometown hero Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) of Brooklyn. The tense, hard-fought thriller came down to the scorecards, with Golovkin prevailing.

The co-feature was a super flyweight title bout pitting reigning champ and pound-for-pound ace Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (46-0, 38 KOs) of Nicaragua against challenger Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (41-4-1, 38 KOs) of Thailand. In a controversial upset, Gonzalez’s unbeaten streak ended at 46 fights.

Immediately following the two fights, HBO Sports presents the feature 2 Days: Vasyl Lomachenko at approximately 12:10 a.m. (ET/PT). Lomachenko makes his 2017 ring debut Saturday, April 8 vs. Jason Sosa live on an HBO tripleheader telecast from Oxon Hill, MD.

