HBO replay of Canelo-Chavez, Jr.

HBO Sports presents WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING: CANELO ALVAREZ VS. JULIO CESAR CHAVEZ JR, the exclusive replay of their highly anticipated showdown, SATURDAY, MAY 13 at 10:05 p.m. (ET/PT). The HBO Sports team, which was ringside at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the live HBO Pay-Per-View® presentation on May 6, called all the action, which will be available in HDTV, closed-captioned for the hearing-impaired and presented in Spanish on HBO Latino.





The fight will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals.

Heirs to the legendary tradition of boxing royalty in Mexico, both Alvarez and Chavez Jr. brought a wave of support, enthusiasm and pride to their first-ever ring encounter which was tied to the celebration of Cinco de Mayo weekend. Their 12-round fight took place under the bright spotlight of a sold-out T-Mobile Arena.

