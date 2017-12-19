HBO “Boxing’s Best” 2017: Seven-Fight Series Kicks Off December 26

It’s a holiday treat for HBO Boxing fans. Over four consecutive nights in late December, HBO will present seven of the year’s standout fights, spotlighting some of the biggest names in the sport. Featured are signature wins by Anthony Joshua, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Sadam Ali and Andre Ward plus the high-stakes middleweight showdown last September between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin that was judged a draw before a capacity crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

(Photo Courtesy HBO)





Starting Tuesday, Dec. 26, HBO will replay seven major league showdowns from this year sprinkled over four consecutive nights. All the fights will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO®, HBO On Demand® and affiliate portals.

The “Boxing’s Best” lineup includes:

Tuesday, December 26 Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin &

11:00 p.m. ET/PT Orlando Salido vs. Miguel Roman

Wednesday, December 27 Roman Gonzalez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai I





11:30 p.m. ET/PT & Miguel Cotto vs. Sadam Ali

Thursday, December 28 David Lemieux vs. Curtis Stevens &

11:00 p.m. ET/PT Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev 2

Friday, December 29 Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko





11:00 p.m. ET/PT

*Winners names are in italics.