Hazzard To Participate In HOF’s 30th Anniversary

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today New Jersey State Athletic Control Board commissioner Larry Hazzard will be among Hall of Fame alumni in Canastota to participate in the Hall of Fame’s 30th Anniversary celebration during the 2019 Hall of Fame Weekend, June 6-9th.





“To me induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame represents the crowning jewel of accomplishments in the great sport of boxing. You are considered one of the greats, of all the greats in your induction category; and to share a spot on the wall of this great institution with some of the greatest fighters and other boxing personalities to ever grace this sport is a dream come true. I’m looking forward with great anticipation to being in Canastota to celebrate the 30th anniversary of this iconic institution and to welcome the Class of 2019 inductees who are most deserving of this great honor,” said Hazzard.

A former three-time New Jersey Golden Gloves champion, Hazzard began refereeing amateur bouts in 1967 and pro bouts in 1978. He went on to serve as third man in the ring for over 40 world title fights featuring such champions as Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Michael Spinks, Dwight Qawi, Matthew Saad Muhammad, Pernell Whitaker, Buddy McGirt and Riddick Bowe. Hazzard was commissioner of the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board from 1985-2007 and again from 2014 to present. From 2008-2010, he worked at the IBF as Chairman of Officials Education, Development and Supervision. Recently he has been seen on Premier Boxing Champions telecasts as Rules Expert/Unofficial Scorer. In 2010, Hazzard was elected into the Hall of Fame.

“From world-class referee to respected commissioner, Larry Hazzard has been a fixture in boxing for many years,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “We are so happy that he will be joining us in Canastota as a Hall of Famer to celebrate three decades of honoring the best in the sport.”





Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2019 includes two division world champions Donald “Lone Star Cobra” Curry, Julian “The Hawk” Jackson and James “Buddy” McGirt; welterweight champion Tony DeMarco; matchmaker / promoter Don Elbaum, referee / judge Guy Jutras, publicist Lee Samuels, broadcaster Teddy Atlas and journalist Mario Rivera Martino.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad, including five-time world champion Vinny Paz, junior welterweight star “Irish” Micky Ward, 1970s heavyweight star Earnie Shavers, two-division champion Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton, bantamweight champion Paulie Ayala, welterweight champion John H. Stracey, gold medalist and welterweight champion Mark Breland, two-division champion Antonio “Magic Man” Tarver, referee Kenny Bayless and Hall of Famers Carlos Ortiz, Michael Carbajal, Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik Morales are scheduled to participate in the 30th Anniversary celebration.

