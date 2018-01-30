‘Hayemaker Ringstar Fight Night’ To Be Broadcast Live And Free On Dave

Hayemaker Ringstar, the partnership between two-weight World Boxing Champion, David Haye, and world-renowned promoter, Richard Schaefer, have announced their second televised ‘Hayemaker Ringstar Fight Night’, will take place on February 16th at York Hall, London and air on UKTV channel Dave.

Opened in 1929 by the Duke of York, York Hall has a strong boxing heritage, renowned as one of the country’s premier boxing venues. The Georgian Grade II listed building is located in Bethnal Green and was the venue where Haye himself defeated veteran Tony Booth in two rounds in his first professional fight in 2002. Under the very same roof David also went on to capture his first English Cruiserweight Title and defend his European Cruiserweight Title, multiple times.





Headlining the show will be Olympic silver medallist Heavyweight Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce who entered the professional ranks in emphatic style in October. Announcing his debut against former WBO Inter-Continental Champion Ian Lewison, many saw this as an unnecessary risk for Joyce but aged 32 he has no time to waste and promoters Haye and Schaefer are looking to fast track him to Title fights. From the first round Lewison struggled with the sheer power and sizable engine of the ‘Jaggernaut’. A heavy left in the eighth caused Lewison’s corner to throw in the towel and the contest was waved off 2 minutes and 35 seconds of the round. Joyce now faces the 25 year Rudolf Jozic 4-1 (3KO) from Croatia, Jozic is a heavy hitter and will no doubt be looking to add to his knockout record on February 16th, 7 years Joes junior he has had some impressive wins in Germany where he now resides.

The Heavyweight rivals will be supported in an explosive matchup between current English Champion and former Commonwealth Champion John O’Donnell (32-1, 11KO), as he defends his English Welterweight title against all action fighter Tamuka Mucha (16-1, 4KO) of Reading. This English Title Fight is also the final eliminator for the British Title.

Another member of the Hayemaker Ringstar stable, Willy ‘Braveheart’ Hutchinson will return to the ring fresh from his recent win in Paris. Scotland’s amateur World and European Champion will be looking to emulate his debut success where from the first bell Hutchinson went straight to work, forcing referee Lee Every to stop the contest after just one minute and 29 seconds into the opening round. He has since fought in Paris where despite being on foreign soil he added another victory to his professional record, defeating Frenchman Cyril Joly in a technical knockout in round 2.

David Haye said: “I’m extremely excited to be back in York Hall after so many years for Hayemaker Ringstar’s second Fight Night. This will certainly be a night to remember, since Hayemaker Ringstar’s first event, the stable have been training hard and can not wait to get back out there! I am confident we will have another very successful evening emulating our opening event held last year in the Indigo, 02. I have no doubt that both Joyce and Hutchinson are future World Champions so it is fantastic to be able to introduce them to such a wide audience from their start of their professional careers.”

“The crowd is in for a thrilling night, with our packed card, and I’m predicting some fierce knockouts. Many were surprised Joyce took on such a challenging opponent for his professional debut but he proved his worth and in my eyes is definitely ready for this next challenge.





The ‘Braveheart’ Hutchinson is always keen to put on a show and February 16th will be no different. He continued to build on his success in Paris and can’t wait to get back in the ring next month. ”

Richard Schaefer added “February 16th is set to be a great night for the Hayemaker Ringstar stable, both Joyce and Hutchinson are huge talents and future stars on the sport. I watched Joyce sparring in LA earlier this week and without question he is a force to be reckoned with. I anticipate a tough night in the office for Jozic.

Former World Youth and European Champion Hutchinson the youngest of the stable but an incredible talent. He is a performer both in and outside the ring, February 16th will be no different, It is set to be a fantastic evening of boxing.”

The fight will be broadcast live on UKTV, the biggest multichannel broadcaster in the UK, for its entertainment channel Dave. Live coverage will start from 9:00 pm on February 16th as the partnership aims to satisfy Britain and Ireland’s appetite for free-to-view boxing.





Tickets are available from www.hayemakerboxing.com. Prices start from £40 for unreserved balcony and ground floor seating, ringside seats are £70 per person, and VIP table packages inclusive of table service food and drink priced at £150.

