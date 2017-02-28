Boxing News 24/7


Haye – Bellew to be shown LIVE ON AWE and Klowdtv.com this Saturday

Boxing fans can rejoice that this Saturday’s heavyweight showdown between former heavyweight and cruiserweight world champion David Haye and current cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew can be seen LIVE on AWE-A Wealth of Entertainment and for fans who do not have AWE, the fight will be available on the AWE channel on www.klowdtv.com. Anyone wanting to watch this great fight must be a registered user of www.klowdtv.com


The action begins at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT.

Haye (28-2, 26 KO’s) of London, England is the former WBA/WBC/WBO world cruiserweight champion as well as the former WBA World Heavyweight champion.

Bellew (28-2-1, 18 KO’s) of Liverpool, England is the current WBC Cruiserweight champion.

This has been a grudge match that has been brewing since Bellew stopped BJ Flores in October, and had an altercation with Haye, who was sitting at ringside.

The two will settle the score on Saturday from a sold old 02 Arena in London.

