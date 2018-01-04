Havnaa wants to start New Year with a bang as he looks ahead to big fights in 2018

Kai Robin Havnaa (11-0, 9 KOs) says he wants ‘to start the New Year with a bang’ as he looks ahead to ‘big fights’ in 2018 starting with his toughest career test against the big punching Croatian Marino Goles (22-8, 20 KOs) on February 3 at the SØR Amfi in Arendal.

Havnaa also reveals his highlight of 2017 and how this experience has given him even more motivation for his upcoming clash with Goles. “One of the highlights of 2017 for me was fighting at the Oslo Spectrum,” said the 28 year-old cruiserweight.





“That was my first fight in Norway and I had all of my friends and family there supporting me. To get the win in front of them all was great, but if I had to take one thing way from that night, it would be my entrance. The crowd reaction when I walked into the ring was amazing. I never thought it would be so huge. That was a really special feeling.”

Havnaa, the son of former WBO World Cruiserweight Champion Magne Havnaa, can expect a similar reaction when he enters the ring next month for his twelfth professional contest, and the first in front of his home fans in Arendal.

“It has always been my dream to fight at home,” says Havnaa. “And the reaction I got in Oslo made me even more determined. Now, I hope that everyone in Arendal and the surrounding areas can come out to support me on February 3. It’s going to be a great event, and I will be training harder than ever to deliver my best performance yet.”

Havnaa’s homecoming fight will be his first over ten-rounds, and represents a significant step up for the rising Norwegian star. Having secured three wins in 2017 to improve his perfect record to 11-0, Havnaa is eager to continue his upward trajectory in 2018.

“I was really satisfied with my performances last year and how I’ve developed as a fighter,” he says. “In 2018, I want to continue to progress. I want to keep winning and keep improving, that’s my number one goal. I know as I get better so will my opponents.





“Marino Goles will be the toughest opponent I’ve faced so far. It’s also going to be my first fight over ten-rounds, which I must be prepared for, but I believe I’m ready for that. On February 3, I want to start the New Year with a bang, and prove by beating Goles that I’m ready the big fights and title challenges that lay ahead. That’s all I’m focused on!”

Havnaa headlines an action-packed show on February 3 at the SØR Amfi in Arendal, which features fellow Norwegian professionals Tim-Robin Lihaug, Kevin Melhus, Simen Nysaether, Hadi Srour and Aron Janhnsen plus German heavyweight Albon Pervizaj.

Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.no or by calling (+47) 22 82 81 97.