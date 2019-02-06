Havnaa Signs Contract Extension With Team Sauerland

Kai Robin Havnaa (13-0, 11 KOs) has signed a contract extension with Team Sauerland as the rising Norwegian star prepares for his toughest career test against Rad ‘Thunder’ Rashid on March 2 at the SØR Amfi in Arendal.





“I’m very pleased to be signing a new contract with Team Sauerland,” said Havnaa. “I believe you shouldn’t change a winning team. We’ve had successful relationship for the last four years, and I’m looking forward to continuing our work together as we enter an exciting new chapter in my career.”

Havnaa is the son of Norway’s only male World Champion, Magne Havnaa, and has made no secret of his desire to follow in his father’s footsteps. With Team Sauerland, the 30 year-old believes he has the right promoter to take him to top, and is excited to continue this journey in his hometown on March 2.

“Team Sauerland have the experience and power to take me to the top,” he adds. “They have made many champions from the start of their careers, and that says it all. By signing this contract extension, I hope to achieve great things for many years to come, starting with another great show in my hometown.”





“We’re delighted to extend our promotional contract with Kai Robin Havnaa,” said promoter Nisse Sauerland. “We have worked with Kai from his first professional fight, and look forward to continuing our long and successful relationship. Kai has the potential to go all the way. Our aim is to make him Norway’s next World Champion. The hard work continues on March 2 as he takes his next steps towards a title against his toughest opponent to date!”

Kai Robin Havnaa returns to the SØR Amfi in Arendal on March 2 to headline his hometown arena against Rad ‘Thunder’ Rashid.

Katharina Thanderz provides chief support with a super featherweight contest against Rachel Ball, Hadi Srour is back in the professional ring to meet Zoltan Szabo, and Kristiansand’s Jamshid Nazari takes on Ivica Gogosevic.

