Havnaa returns to action on Pulev-Johnson undercard

Norwegian cruiserweight Kai Robin Havnaa (9-0, 8 KO) will box on the undercard of Kubrat Pulev’s WBA Intercontinental Heavyweight title fight with Kevin Johnson on Friday, April 28 in Arena Armeec in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Havnaa is back in action following an impressive fourth round stoppage victory over Lars Buchholz at the Oslo Spectrum on February 24, and the 28 year-old, who will fighting an eight-round contest, says he is looking forward to showcasing his skills in front of a new audience in Sofia.





‘’I cannot wait to fight in Bulgaria,’’ says Havnaa, who has previously boxed in Denmark, Germany and Norway. ‘’This will be the fourth country I have fought in as a professional. It’s giving me great experience and helping me to improve.’’

Having won all of his last eight fights inside the distance, Havnaa, the son of former WBO World Champion Magne Havnaa, reveals he will be looking for a ninth knockout win.

‘’I want to get my ninth stoppage and extend my KO streak,’’ he says. ‘’The Bulgarian fans can expect to see a top trained and hungry Norwegian who is coming for the victory.’’

Kubrat Pulev returns to Sofia following a hugely successful homecoming show against Samuel Peter on December 3, and will defend his WBA Intercontinental Championship against former World title challenger Kevin Johnson.

Tickets for the WBA Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship clash between Kubrat Pulev and Kevin Johnson on April 28 in Sofia are available online via www.eventim.bg.