Havnaa meets Bluemle in Offenburg as he targets hometown title fight

Kai Robin Havnaa (12-0, 10 KOs) will face Frank Bluemle (15-5-2, 10 KOs) on Saturday, April 28 at the Baden Arena in Offenburg as the Norwegian cruiserweight talent targets a hometown title fight after the summer break.





Havnaa returns to the ring following his fight with Daniel Vencl on February 3 at the SØR Amfi in Arendal, where the 29 year-old impressed on his hometown debut scoring a second-round stoppage victory against his Czech opponent.

Havnaa, the son of Norway’s only ever male World Champion Magne Havnaa, has also seen his stock rise with a starring role in the six-part reality television series ‘Team Havnaa’ documenting his rise through the ranks broadcast on TV3 in his native Norway.

Havnaa intends to build on this success by defeating Bluemle in Germany to set up another big event in Arendal featuring a title fight for the hometown hero.

“It was an unbelievable experience to fight in front of all my friends, family and home crowd. I felt more energy walking out in front of 2,000 people in Arendal than I did walking out in front of 10,000 at the Spektrum, and that shows how much it meant to me.





“There was a lot of pressure building up to the fight,” he says. “It was my first time boxing at home and my first time fighting as the main event. You never know how you’re going to deal with the pressure until you’re in the ring face-to-face with your opponent, but I handled it well, and I think that proves the big stage is where I belong.”

Before Havnaa can consider returning to the SØR Amfi, he must first overcome Bluemle, the 33 year-old from Neumuenster, who will look to thwart the Norwegian’s title ambitions.

“Bluemle is a good fighter,” said Havnaa. “No doubt about it. I’m coming to his country and to his home so this is going to be good challenge for me and another step up on my way to the top. It’s a fight I need to win to prove I deserve a title fight in my hometown.

“My dream is to fight for a title at home in my next match. I’ve spoken to my promoter Nisse Sauerland, and I know it can happen so that’s given me even more motivation to work hard, improve and to win my fight on Saturday in Offenburg.”





Promoter Nisse Sauerland reveals a hometown title fight is an option for Havnaa after the summer. “We had a fantastic event at the SØR Amfi in February, and we would like to go back with an even bigger and better event after the summer,” he says. “That means a tougher test for Kai and a title on the line. He must first get past Bluemle and then we can start planning for another big fight night in Arendal, and Kai’s first title challenge!”

Havnaa faces Bluemle in an eight-round cruiserweight clash on the undercard of the WBO International Super Middleweight Championship contest between former two-weight World Champion ‘King’ Arthur Abraham and Danish contender Patrick Nielsen.

Havnaa’s fight will be shown live and exclusive on Viasport + in Norway.