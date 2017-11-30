Havnaa headlines hometown arena on February 3 in Arendal

Kai Robin Havnaa (11-0, 9 KOs) will headline his hometown arena on February 3 when the Nordic Fight Night hits the SØR Amfi in Arendal, Norway.

The rising Norwegian star, who is so far undefeated in his eleven professional contests, will face his toughest career test in a hotly anticipated homecoming fight against the big punching Croatian Marino Goles (22-8, 20 KOs).

Despite the challenge that lies ahead, Havnaa, the son Norway’s only ever male World Champion Magne Havnaa, says he is excited to get the opportunity to fight at home and is eager to give the fans in Arendal a night to remember.

“I’ve never been so excited about a fight,” said the 28 year-old. “It’s a dream come true to headline a show at home in Arendal. I’ve been looking forward to this moment since I first turned professional.

“I’m expecting a very tough fight. The toughest of my career so far. My opponent Marino Goles is a very strong boxer with a big KO ratio. He has fought at heavyweight for most of his career and will be bringing the strength and power of a heavyweight down to cruiserweight with him.

“I will have to be at my best to beat him, but I’m confident that my defence is good enough to stay away from his big punches and that I’m the better boxer.

“I hope a big crowd from Arendal and the surrounding areas including Risor where I grew up will come to support me. I will train as hard as I can for this fight to make sure I can give the people the best performance possible and a great night of boxing in my hometown.

“It’s really exciting that Team Sauerland, one of the biggest boxing promoters in the world, is coming to my town to organise a big international show. I think it’s something that people are really going to appreciate.”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland says he is delighted to be staging his first show in Norway and is promising a spectacular event on February 3 in Arendal.

“We’ve been looking forward to staging our first event in Norway for a long time, and where better to start than with Kai Robin Havnaa in Arendal,” said Sauerland. “Kai is a star in the making with huge potential and this is a perfect platform for him to showcase his skills in front of his home crowd.

“He will need to be on the top of his game to overcome a tough opponent. Goles is a very experienced fighter with devastating punching power. One mistake and it can be lights out.

“As always we will endeavor to deliver fans a great evening of boxing. We have a high standard to maintain and this show will not disappoint. We will be announcing more details in the coming days and we plan to stage a total of seven professional fights featuring some of the biggest names in Norwegian boxing.”

Tickets for The Homecoming: Kai Robin Havnaa vs. Marino Goles on February 3 at the SØR Amfi in Arendal go on sale tomorrow (Friday, December 1) at 9.00 (CET) and are available online via www.ticketmaster.no or by calling (+47) 22 82 81 97.