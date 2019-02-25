Havnaa and Rashid come face-to-face in Oslo

Kai Robin Havnaa (13-0, 11 KOs) and Rad Rashid (16-4, 13 KOs) came face-to-face for the first time at a press conference today in Oslo ahead of their IBO International Cruiserweight title fight on Saturday at the SØR Amfi in Arendal.





(Photo Credit: Team Sauerland)

Their championship clash will be the first time in over 40 years that a male boxer has contested an international title on Norwegian soil following Harald Skog’s WBA World Light Heavyweight title fight with Victor Galindez in 1976.

Havnaa says he is motivated by the chance to claim his first professional belt, and is looking forward to fighting in front of his home fans for the second time following his stoppage win over Daniel Vencl at the SØR Amfi last year.





“It’s amazing to be fighting for my first title,” said Havnaa. “I would like to thank my promoter Nisse Sauerland for working hard to make this possible. This is a huge opportunity for me, and I will give everything to make sure I take it.

“My training has gone well and I’m in great shape. I can’t wait to walk out in front of my supporters again. It was special feeling last time, and it’s going to be even better this time. Nothing will stop me from taking home the title.

“Rad Rashid is a good boxer, the toughest I have faced. I can see that he is serious and he has come here to win, but I believe I can beat him.”

A confident Rashid had just one message for Havnaa and the Norwegian media in attendance, stating: “I’m here to fight and I’m here to win.”

The rest of the talking was left to his manager Arjan Bajrami, who said: “Rad is not a man of words, he is a man of action. He has the heart of a lion, and he is going to stop your boy. Havnaa is going to learn the meaning of pain.”

“We’re delighted to be back in Norway,” said promoter Nisse Sauerland. “Rashid is a dangerous opponent, but someone Kai must overcome to continue his journey to the top. Kai is already a hero in his hometown, but by winning this fight and claiming his first title, he can become a national hero in Norway.”

Kai Robin Havnaa tops the bill at the SØR Amfi in Arendal with a historic IBO International Cruiserweight title fight against Rad ‘Thunder’ Rashid.

Katharina Thanderz provides chief support with a super featherweight contest against Rachel Ball, Deniz Ilbay faces Jonathan Jose Eniz for the IBO Intercontinental title, Hadi Srour is back in the professional ring to meet Zoltan Szabo, and Kristiansand’s Jamshid Nazari takes on Ivica Gogosevic.

Tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.no or by calling (+47) 22 82 81 97