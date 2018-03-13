Hasim Rahman to be Part of Prince Ranch Boxing Management Team

Prince Ranch Boxing is happy to announce the addition of former two-time heavyweight world champion, Hasim Rahman, to its management team. Rahman, who is best known for knocking out hall of famer, Lennox Lewis, back in 2001. Rahman will help with scouting talent, while working closely with trainer Bones Adams at the Prince Ranch Boxing facility in Las Vegas.





“Hasim has a keen eye when it comes to scouting talented fighters,” said Greg Hannely, president of Prince Ranch Boxing. “Adding him to our management team is only going to make us stronger. He’s been in the ring with world class fighters and knows what it takes to get to the top. He’s going to be a valuable asset to our team.”

“I’ve known Greg Hannely for many years and I’m happy to be part of his management team,” said Hasim Rahman. “We have a lot of young fighters working out at the Prince Ranch training facility who are looking for solid management. I’m here to scout the talent that comes our way and sign the best fighters. We are building a nice stable of boxers who we believe can become world champions.”

Prince Ranch Boxing has some very talented fighters under contract that include, Isaac Avelar (14-0, 9 KOs), Edwing Davila (17-0, 10 KOs), Blair Cobbs (7-0, 5 KOs), Damien Vasquez (13-0, 7 KOs), Humberto Velazco (19-1, 13 KOs), Victor Pasillas (12-0, 5 KOs), and Donavan Estrella (11-0, 4 KOs), to name a few.