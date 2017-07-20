Super Boxing League returns this weekend

Super Boxing League will return this weekend with three more fight nights at the Siri Fort Squash & Badminton Stadium here in New Delhi. It will be a penultimate week of boxing for the Group A teams, Haryana Warriors and UP Terminators, who face off on Sunday as they play their last league match. The first match of the weekend on Friday will see Group B leaders Maratha Yoddhas take on the Bahubali Boxers. Also playing on the weekend are the other two teams from Group B, Mumbai Assassins and North East Tigers.

It will be a crucial week of boxing for all the 8 teams in the Super Boxing League as each match will determine which four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. In the first match, Maratha Yoddhas will be high on confidence after their comeback victory over the Mumbai Assassins last weekend. However, the onus will be on the Bahubali Boxers to make a statement through a victory if they are to qualify for the semi-finals. The Group B match will see some exciting line-ups as Maratha Yoddhas’ skipper Deepak Tanwar will take on Bahubali Boxers’ Sandeep Dhull in the Middle Weight category while Maratha Yoddhas’ Sandeep Chhikara will look to Knock Out another captain of a Super Boxing League franchise as he takes on Bahubali Boxers’ captain Kuldeep Singh in the Heavy Weight category.

The weekend will also be graced by one of the bouts of the Super Boxing League when Mumbai Assassins’ Manjit Kolekar will take on North East Tigers’ Asha Roka in the Super Fly category in the two teams’ Group B match. Both the boxers have previously been a part of Bill Dosanjh’s brainchild, Super Fight League, but have never faced each other. However, this weekend will be the first time when the much-anticipated fight takes place.





Asha Roka spoke ahead of the fight with Manjit Kolekar, “I have always said that for any team, it is very important that a Knock Out happens. Therefore my main focus will be on getting the most points for my team as a Knock Out can change the complexion of the match.”

On the other hand, Manjit Kolekar’s father is said to be a huge admirer of Asha Roka but this will change on Saturday when the two boxers collide. Manjit expressed her desire to fight Asha, “I have been hoping for this fight to take place since a very long time. It could not happen in the Super Fight League, but it’s very exciting for me that this fight will finally happen on Saturday.”

Sunday night will see the Haryana Warriors take on the struggling UP Terminators in their last Group A match. A win for the Warriors will put them in pole position to qualify for the semi-finals, but the Terminators will look to get a consolation win to finally open their points tally of SBL.

The fights in Super Boxing League will be held over the Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will be telecasted live on SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD at the prime time slot of 7:00 – 9:30 PM. The fights will also be live streamed on SPN’s digital platform SONY LIV.