Harrison vs. Perrella: Omar Juárez battles Elías Araujo in co-feature on April 17th

Undefeated super lightweight sensation Omar “El Relampago” Juárez will take on Argentina’s Elías “El Macho” Araujo in a 10-round showdown that serves as the FOX PBC Fight Night co-main event and on FOX Deportes this Saturday, April 17 from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Veteran Jessie Román was originally scheduled to face Juárez, but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is headlined by former WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison entering the ring to face hard-hitting southpaw Bryant “Goodfella” Perrella. The telecast opener will see the return of sensational prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. against James Martin in an eight-round welterweight matchup.

Preceding the FOX broadcast, a special one-hour FOX PBC Fight Night Prelims on FS1 and FOX Deportes will see undefeated cruiserweight contenders Efetobor Apochi and Deon Nicholson meet in a 12-round WBA title eliminator headlining action beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The event will be promoted by TGB Promotions and will take place without fans in attendance at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, an AEG venue, in downtown Los Angeles.

Juárez (10-0, 5 KOs) has been lauded as much for his work outside the ring as he has for what he’s accomplished in it. After graduating high school in his native Brownsville, Texas, Juárez dedicated himself to giving back to the state’s youth.

Still only 21, he has spoken to close to 40,000 community members and received recognition from the Texas State Senate and the Texas House of Representatives. In the ring, Juárez was a highly decorated amateur who turned pro in September 2018. He notched four wins in 2020, including a vicious first-round TKO over Raul Chirino on December 26 that signaled his readiness for the next level.

The 33-year-old Araujo (21-2, 8 KOs) enters this fight having won three of his last four contests, including his most recent triumph in winning a unanimous decision over Javier Cabrera in December 2019. Fighting out of Santa Fe, Argentina, Araujo will fight in the U.S. for the second time as a pro after his stateside debut saw him drop a narrow split decision to Yeis Gabriel Solano in June 2019. Araujo has gone the distance in both of his losses and won his first 21 pro fights before tasting defeat.