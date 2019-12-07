Harrison vs. Charlo II – FOX Sports Offer Extensive Preview Programming

PBC FACE TO FACE and PBC COUNTDOWN Premiere Saturday, Dec. 7 on FOX, RUN IT BACK: JERMELL CHARLO VS. TONY HARRISON Airs Saturday, Dec. 14





LOS ANGELES – Today, FOX Sports announces an exciting programming lineup in advance of the highly anticipated WBC Super Welterweight Title rematch between Tony “Superbad” Harrison and Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo that headlines FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The premiere of the half-hour PBC FACE TO FACE: TONY HARRISON VS. JERMELL CHARLO II airs on FOX on Saturday, Dec. 7 (2:00 PM ET), as the two bitter rivals discuss how the rematch will be different from the first fight.

“I’m going to dominate that man,” Harrison says. “As long as he’s walking this earth, there’s nothing he can do to beat me.”





Charlo replies: “I don’t like ‘Phony’ Harrison. How is the rematch going to be different? I’m going to knock his ass out!”

The one-hour PBC COUNTDOWN: TONY HARRISON VS. JERMELL CHARLO II follows Saturday on FOX at 2:30 PM ET, as cameras go behind the scenes and inside the lives of both men as they prepare for their long-awaited rematch. The PBC COUNTDOWN series is produced by Five Films, the multi-Emmy Award winning production company founded by Scott Boggins and Craig Jenest that established the popular “athlete-follow” and “team-follow” formats in sports television.

Then FOX Sports original RUN IT BACK: JERMELL CHARLO VS. TONY HARRISON debuts on FOX Saturday, Dec. 14 (3:00 PM ET), as Charlo and Harrison re-watch their controversial first fight that took place nearly a year ago and comment on what they believe was happening round by round. That show is followed by INSIDE PBC BOXING on FOX at 3:30 PM ET, as analysts Shawn Porter and Abner Mares join host Kate Abdo to preview the rematch and interview the fighters.





Below is programming information leading up to the FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: TONY HARRISON VS. JERMELL CHARLO II:

PBC FACE TO FACE: TONY HARRISON VS. JERMELL CHARLO II

Network/Date/Time: FOX, Saturday, Dec. 7 (2:00 PM ET)

PBC COUNTDOWN: TONY HARRISON VS. JERMELL CHARLO II

Network/Date/Time: FOX, Saturday, Dec. 7 (2:30 PM ET)

RUN IT BACK: JERMELL CHARLO VS. TONY HARRISON

Network/Date/Time: FOX, Saturday, Dec. 14 (3:00 PM ET)

INSIDE PBC BOXING

Network/Date/Time: FOX, Saturday, Dec. 14 (3:30 PM ET)

Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com.

For more information, visit FOX Sports Press Pass and FiveFilmsInc.