Harrington: ‘’Ceylan has made a big mistake fighting Lowe!’’

Isaac Lowe’s (13-0-1, 5 KOs) coach Jimmy Harrington believes Dennis Ceylan (18-0-1, 8 KOs) has made a big mistake in agreeing to face the British boxer in a voluntary defence of his European Featherweight title on March 18 at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus, Denmark.





The Doncaster based trainer says Ceylan and his team will be in for a shock if they have underestimated Lowe, and is confident the ‘Westgate Warrior’ can upset the local fighter and bring the belt home to Lancashire.

‘’Mentally, Isaac has been ready for this fight since the day it was announced,’’ says Harrington. ‘’We went over to Denmark a few weeks ago and Isaac got a good look at Dennis, he got the weight and measure of the man, and since then, he’s just been focused on going over there and bringing the belt back to the UK.

‘’Our training camp has been excellent. Isaac has been implementing everything we’ve asked him to do in sparring and keeping the discipline and shape he needs to take into the fight. I couldn’t ask for anything more. He’s in a very good place.

‘’I think they’ve underestimated Isaac. There was fourteen others they could have chosen for a voluntary defence, and they chose the wrong one! People who know Isaac and who have been around us in the gym all say the same thing. Dennis is a good fighter, but they’ve made a big mistake choosing this fight.

‘’Isaac may only be 23 years old, but he’s a mature 23. He’s been in a man’s world all his life, and he’s been a fighter all his life. This is nothing new to him. He’s fought on the big stage before, and he’s looking to grab his opportunity now and progress to the top.

‘’You don’t become European champion by fluke or luck, we know that, but come fight night, I firmly believe Isaac is going to win, and I think Dennis and his team are going to be for a shock if they’ve been underestimating him.’’

Harrington does not see any problem in his fighter having to go away from home to challenge for the European belt. ‘’For Isaac, a fight is a fight, and a ring is a ring,’’ he says. ‘’It could be in an arena in front of 20,000 people or on the cobbles in front of twenty, it doesn’t matter. A fight is a fight, and that’s what it is.’’

The European Featherweight title fight between Dennis Ceylan and Isaac Lowe tops an action-packed card in Aarhus, which also features a European title challenge for rising super bantamweight star Dina Thorslund versus Gabriella Mezei.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via www.billetlugen.dk or by calling 70 263 267. All the action will be shown live and exclusive across Scandinavia on Viaplay Fighting. For more information, please visit www.viaplay.dk/fighting.