Harlem Eubank is ready to showcase his improved skill set

Eubank feels bound for the top in Booth gym – Harlem Eubank plans to show all he’s learned from some of the sport’s leading names when he takes the stage at Saturday’s #MTKFightNight.





The undefeated Eubank (7-0, 2 KOs) takes on Eligio Palacios at the Brentwood Centre – live on iFL TV – and is looking to cause the kind of stir he caused back in November with a stunning second-round knockout win at York Hall.

With the likes of former unified world champion Ryan Burnett, former world amateur champion Michael Conlan and hotly-tipped Josh Kelly working alongside him at Adam Booth’s gym, Eubank is picking up new things all the time.

He said: “I have the perfect fighters around me who I can learn from. I couldn’t ask for better. They’ve so much experience.





“Not only are they all very skilful but they’re also smart in the way they can break down what they’re doing and explain why.

“I love learning new things and challenging myself. Training with these people – fighters and coaches – is very enjoyable and I’m learning as much as I can as quickly as I can.

“I believe that ultimately I can go all the way but it’s about the small developments I’m focusing on because between now and then, there’s a lot of work to be done.

“I’m just concerned with developing my skill set and my understanding of what’s happening in the ring. I’ll fight whoever my trainer puts in front of me. Whoever chooses to challenge me at any time, I’ll happily face them.”

Joining Eubank on a packed bill are the likes of ‘The Dutch Destroyer’ Serginio Kanters, local hero Danny Dignum taking on former world title challenger Rafal Jackiewicz and another former world title challenger Liam Walsh topping the card.

A lengthy undercard includes the likes of Shaquille Day, Sam Gilley, Liam Conroy and many more.