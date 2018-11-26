Hard Hitting Promotions signs undefeated Super Featherweight Tamar “Princess” Israeli

Hard Hitting Promotions is pleased to announce the signing of undefeated super featherweight Tamar “Princess” Israeli to a promotional contract.





Israeli of Tel Aviv, Israel, now fights out of Las Vegas, and has a record of 2-0 with both wins coming via knockout.

The 27 year-old Israeli, who also has modeled all over the world, was recently introduced as the newest member of Team Hard Hitting on November 16th at The 2300 Arena.

Israeli began boxing at the age of 17. While living in France, she started modeling. When she moved to New York, she tried to continue to model, but she became focused on her boxing career.

“I was always getting into fights when I was little, so I put my anger towards boxing, and that is what got me started in the sport,” said Isareli.

Israeli began training at the famed Gleason’s Gym, and had 22 amateur fights.

She turned professional in February 11, 2017 with a 59 second stoppage over Khadija Sanders in Raleigh, North Carolina. Three months later she returned to Raleigh to score a 3rd round stoppage over Lashanda Tabron.

“I am excited and happy to sign with Hard Hitting Promotions. I can not wait to fight on one of their cards. I just was at their last fight card, which was a ShoBox card, and I see the type of fight cards that they put on. It is a classy operation.”

“We are very happy to have signed Tamar,” said Manny Rivera and Will Ruiz of Hard Hitting Promotions. “She has a lot of talent, and we look forward to continuing her career. She has a lot of charisma and feel she will become a real fan favorite on our shows, and eventually she will become a champion.”

Israeli also recently signed with manager Brian Cohen. Cohen, who manages a dozen high-quality female fighters, also has big hopes for his new fighter.

“I met her at Gleason’s and saw that she has a lot of talent. I don’t sign fighters unless they can fight, so she is just not another pretty face. She is a hard worker, and now that we have her under contract, she will get better.”

“I am happy to sign with Brian. I trust him 100%. He is very professional. It is what I needed for my boxing career. I can see what he has done with his other fighters, and I can see my future is very bright.”

“I got the nickname Princess because I loved watching Prince Naseem Hamed fight. He had a different style, and he was a showman. I like to entertain. Also people started calling me that because of my long hair”

Cohen said that he is working with Hard Hitting Promotions on a fight date for Israeli, which could come at the end of December or on Hard Hitting Promotions next card, which will be in February.