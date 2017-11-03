Hanshaw vs. Markert For WBF Intercontinental Title On November 17

Prospect Travis Hanshaw started his professional career as a nineteen-year-old Light Welterweight in 2011. He has since moved up through the weights, and is now ready to fight for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Light Heavyweight title on Friday November 17.

Nicknamed “Rattlesnake”, Hanshaw will headline at the Boyd County Community Center in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, less than ten kilometres from his home-town Ashland, against Dave “Weapon X” Markert, on a show promoted by Eastcost Promotions.





A former Kentucky State Champion, the local man has compiled a 12-1-1 (7) ledger in the paid ranks, and at twenty-six he is likely heading into his prime. He will be enjoying plenty of support from local boxing fans in this the biggest fight of his career.

Dave Markert (35) brings a more modest, albeit misleading, 7-7-1 (3) record to the fight. From Beckley, West Wirginia, he is a tough campaigner who showed his grit and durability in his most recent outing when losing on points to perennial contender Scott Sigmond.

The visitor is well aware that he is the clear B-Side, but he has every intention of making it a difficult night for the favourite. This is Markert´s first shot at a title, and a victory would undoubtedly breathe fresh air into his up-and-down career.

The Hanshaw vs. Markert World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Light Heavyweight title fight will be preceded by a full undercard featuring local talent in well-matched bouts.