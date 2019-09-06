Hank Lundy vs. Oscar Barajas Grano on October 5

Dee Lee Promotions, LLC. in conjunction with Nick Tiberi, Matchmaker, present “A Night of LIVE Boxing” at the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, DE, “THE BOXING CAPITAL OF DELAWARE“ Saturday, October 5, 2019. Lightweight contender Henry “HANK” Lundy (29-8-1/14 ko’s) of Philadelphia, PA is set to headline Dee Lee’s latest first rate professional boxing card to the delight of the many fantastic Delaware fight fans. Lundy arrives straight from signing on with the Dee Lee Promotions brand and brings credentials that include an unbelievable 12 different title bouts at a variety of levels! Lundy is all set to take on Oscar Barajas Grano (18-8-1/9 ko’s) of Zamaro, Mexico, in the 10-round Main Event. On paper it sure looks like these two ring hardened fighters should put on quite a show!





The co-main is a scheduled 6-round super lightweight bout featuring Cleotis “Mookie” Pendervis (21-5-2/9 ko’s) of Los Angelos, CA. “Mookie” is a tough nut for anyone in his weight class since almost no fighter gets particularly excited about fighting an experienced talented southpaw. Pendarvis, like Henry Lundy, has also chosen to fight under the Dee Lee flag, and also boasts title fight experience after winning the USBA Title and the USNBC Title against Rob Frankel, as well as, the WBF USA and Intercontinental Titles against Fernando Rodrigues. Mookie’s opponent is Kevin “The Scarecrow” Womack (9-18-4/7 ko’s) of Baltimore, MD. Delaware fight fans might remember him best for his November 2017 TKO of local favorite “Jolt ‘N” Joey Tiberi., so that should be a reminder that Pendervis can’t take him lightly.

A late entry to the undercard is a genuine gift for the Hockessin fight crowd. Dee Lee and Nick Tiberi have managed to land a Junior NABF SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE bout between Chris “Sandman” Thomas (13-0-1/8 ko’s) of Beechwood, NJ and Roy King (11-4-1/6 ko’s) Johnson City, TN. Once again the Hockessn PAL will host Championship Boxing and Delaware is the winner. Joining Thomas and King on the undercard are a quartet of Delaware crowd favorites including; Lightweight “Jolt ‘N” Joey Tiberi (17-3-0/9 ko’s), Heavyweight Stefan “The Freak” Talabisco (4-0-0/4 ko’s), Vinnie “Hollywood” Kirkley (3-1-0/3 ko’s) and Cruiserweight Maurice “The War Time” Horne (5-0-0/4 ko’s). It’s been a long hot summer and these Delaware fighters hope to bring their own style of summer heat when they step under the blazing Hockessin ring lights October 5th.

The remainder of the 8 undercard bouts features super featherweight Milton Jeremias (1-0-0/1 ko) of Porto, Portugal, Bronx Welterweight Gledwin Ortiz (6-3-0/5 ko’s) and Jamie “The Miracle” Mitchell (5-0-2/ ko’s) of Pacific Grove, CA. Mitchell is matched up with Karen Dulin (3-20-1/1 ko) of North Kingston, RI. Mitchell is a fresh face in Delaware and Dulin put on great show in her 4 round decision loss at The PAL last May. Jeremias is arriving fresh off his May Pro Debut KO victory at the Hockessin PAL and it will be Ortiz’s first Delaware bout so naturally both hope to put on a good show.





Come out and support these young fighters! Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the first bout slated for 7:00 p.m. Tickets prices are; General Admission $45 in advance ($50 at the door), Ringside $60 in advance ($65 at the door) and can be purchased online at https://www.deeleepromotions.com For more info contact: Promoter Diane Fischer 609.868.4243 and Matchmaker Nick Tiberi 302.540.7203.

Sponsored by: Casino at Delaware Park, Pinnacle Scaffolding, CTD Security, Delaware Dental Associates, Ambience HVAC, BrownCo Pest Control, Tomahawk Guy, Unique Finishes, Box Hill Pizzeria, Kirkley Construction, Echelon Eventz, Country Lawn Care, Kimmel, Carter, Roman, Peltz & O’Neill, P.A. Attorney’s at Law and Flame-Tech.