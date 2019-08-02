Hank Lundy headlines “A Night Of Live Boxing.. The Series” on Oct 5

Dee Lee Promotions, LLC. in conjunction with Nick Tiberi, Matchmaker, present “A Night of LIVE Boxing” at the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, DE, Saturday, October 5, 2019. Lightweight contender Henry “HANK” Lundy (29-8-1/14 ko’s) of Philadelphia, PA is set to headline Dee Lee’s latest first rate professional boxing card to the delight of the many fantastic Delaware fight fans. Lundy arrives straight from signing on with the Dee Lee Promotions brand and brings credentials that include an unbelievable 12 different title bouts at a variety of levels! The Philadelphia super lightweight is always in fighting shape and is determined to put on a great show for his new promoter and the very knowledgeable Delaware fight fans.





The co-main is a scheduled 6 round super lightweight bout featuring Cleotis “Mookie” Pendarvis (21-5-2/9ko’s) of Los Angelos, CA.” Mookie” is a tough nut for anyone in his weight class since almost no fighter gets particularly excited about fighting an experienced talented southpaw if they have any plans of moving up in the ranks. Pendarvis, like Henry Lundy, has also chosen to fight under the Dee Lee flag, and also boasts title fight experience though it was a split decision loss to Terrance Cauthen for the USBA Super Lightweight belt.

The undercard showcases a quartet of well known Delaware crowd favorites including; Lightweight “Jolt ‘N” Joey Tiberi (17-3-0/9 ko’s), Heavyweight Stefan “The Freak” Talabisco (4-0-0/4 ko’s), Vinny “Hollywood” Kirkley (3-1-0/3 ko’s) and Cruiserweight Maurice “The War Time” Horne (5-0-0/4ko’s). It’s been a long hot summer and these Delaware fighters hope to bring their own style of summer heat when they step under the blazing Hockessin ring lights October 5th.

The remainder of the 6 undercard bouts features super featherweight Milton Jeremias (1-0-0/1 ko) of Porto, Portugal, and Bronx Welterweight Gledwin Ortiz (6-3-0/5 ko’s). Both of these fine fighters are eager to show their skills. Jeremias is arriving fresh off his his May Pro Debut KO victory at the Hockessin PAL and it will be Ortiz’s first Delaware bout so naturally both hope to put on a good show.





Come out and support these young fighters! Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the first bout slated for 7:00 p.m. Tickets prices are; General Admission $45 in advance ($50 at the door), Ringside $60 in advance ($65 at the door) and can be purchased online at https://www.deeleepromotions.com. For more info contact: Promoter Diane Fischer 609.868.4243, Matchmaker Nick Tiberi 302.540.7203 or Joey Tiberi 302-650-8678.

Sponsored by: Casino at Delaware Park