Hamzah Sheeraz in action on 2/10 at Copper Box, London, UK

Ilford Super-Welterweight talent Hamzah Sheeraz is aiming to win his first professional title in 2018, despite only making his professional debut in September.

The three-time national junior finalist made a dream start to life in the paid ranks, stopping durable Norwich rival Duane Green on the undercard of Billy Joe Saunders’ World title win over Willie Monroe Jr.





Sheeraz, 18, knocked out 35-year-old Green in the second round at the Copper Box Arena, and returns to the same venue for his second professional contest on Saturday 10th February.

“We’re taking things step by step but I’m confident in my abilities and winning my first professional title in 2018 isn’t an unrealistic goal,” said the gifted teenager. “The plan is to go for an area title and then take it from there.

“After working hard in the gym for months it felt great stopping a tough fighter like Green. He had never been knocked out before so it was a big statement to make so early on in my career.

“The whole experience of my debut was amazing and I was grateful to be supported by over 300 fans in the arena. I can’t wait to get back under the lights on another World title show next month, I’ll be brining a big crowd with me.”

Developed by veteran trainer Lenny Butcher at Harrold Hill’s Five Star Boxing Club alongside Frank Warren stablemates Sanjeev Sahota and Harley Benn, 6ft 2in Sheeraz says he has the perfect team around him to achieve his dreams.





“There’s a great atmosphere in our gym and we all bounce off each other. Me and Harley are learning a lot together and Sanjeev is a bit ahead of us in his career, hopefully he’ll be fighting for his first title in 2018 as well.

“I’m learning to set my feet more and work inside. I do a lot of in house sparring with Sanjeev and Harley and I’m constantly learning and improving in the gym. 2018 is going to be a huge year for me and I want to start it by winning in style again next month.”

Four of the most avoided fighters in the United Kingdom return to action at the Copper Box Arena on February 10th, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

Ilford Light-Heavyweight ‘Beast’ Anthony Yarde will be aiming to pick up from where he left off in 2017 after becoming the first man to stop Nikola Sjekloca with a heavy-handed display last weekend which lasted less than four rounds; Heavyweight sensation Daniel ‘Dynamite Dubois is determined to start 2018 with another explosive KO after his two-round destruction of Dorian Darch; British Welterweight Champion Bradley ‘Super’ Skeete is ready to prove his World class credentials as he looks to entice one of the 147lbs Champions into a showdown in 2018 and WBO Bantamweight Champion Zolani Tete makes the second defence of his crown against former two-weight World Champion Omar Andres Narvaez.





Some of the best up-and-coming talent in the South feature on a talent-packed undercard.

All-action Welling Super-Featherweight talent Archie ‘Sharpshooter’ Sharp aims to improve his unbeaten record to 12-0; gifted Southampton Featherweight Ryan ‘The Piranha’ Garner looks to get his career back on track when he fights over four rounds; stylish Ilford Super-Middleweight Umar Sadiq and Chigwell Flyweight Harvey Horn both look to go 2-0 while Beckton Lightweight and Anthony Yarde gym mate Mohammed Bilal Ali makes his professional debut.

