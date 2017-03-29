Hall To Announce 2017 Parade Grand Marshal April 3rd

The International Boxing Hall of Fame will release the name of the 2017 Parade of Champions Grand Marshal on Monday, April 3rd at 1 p.m.

“Each year boxing fans eagerly anticipate the Hall of Fame’s announcement of the parade grand marshal,” said Hall director Ed Brophy. “We are very much looking forward to Monday’s exciting announcement and it will be an honor to welcome the 2017 grand marshal to Canastota in June!”





Parade of Champions

The Parade of Champions, set for Sunday, June 11th at 1:00 p.m. as part of the 2017 Hall of Fame Weekend, will pass through the streets of Canastota and lead to the grounds of the Hall of Fame Museum prior to the start of the Official Induction Ceremony honoring the new class of inductees.

Events planned for the weekend include a banquet, cocktail party, Friday Night Fiesta, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show and 5K race and fun run.

In addition to the grand marshal, over 35 boxing stars will be highlighted in the Parade of Champions, along with pageant caliber bands, drum & bugle corps, pipe bands, floats and community organizations.