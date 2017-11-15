Hall To Announce Class of 2018 on December 5th!

The International Boxing Hall of Fame will release the names of the Class of 2018 on Tuesday, December 5th at 1 p.m.

Inductees will be named in four categories: Modern, Old-Timer, Non-Participant and Observer. Members of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an international panel of boxing historians cast votes. Voters from Japan, England, Canada, Australia, Germany, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the United States are among those who participated in the election process.





“The Hall of Fame’s annual announcement is an exciting moment for the boxing community. All eyes turn to Canastota to see who will be among the new honorees,” said Executive Director Edward Brophy. “All inductees receive a permanent place on the Hall of Fame Wall and living inductees will be presented with a gold Hall of Fame Ring at the Official Induction Ceremony.”

The 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend will be held June 7-10th in Canastota, NY. Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds, are scheduled. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

A celebrity lineup of over 40 boxing greats of yesterday and today is anticipated.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 29th Annual Induction Weekend and the announcement of the Class of 2018, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InternationalBoxingHallofFame and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BoxingHall.