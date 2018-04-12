Hall To Announce 2018 Parade Grand Marshal April 17th

The International Boxing Hall of Fame will release the name of the 2018 Parade of Champions Grand Marshal on Tuesday, April 17th at 11 a.m.





“Each year boxing fans eagerly anticipate the Hall of Fame’s announcement of the parade grand marshal,” said Hall director Ed Brophy. “We are very much looking forward to Tuesday’s exciting announcement and it will be an honor to welcome the 2018 grand marshal to Canastota in June!”

Parade of Champions

The Parade of Champions, set for Sunday, June 10th at 1:00 p.m. as part of the 2018 Hall of Fame Weekend, will pass through the streets of Canastota and lead to the grounds of the Hall of Fame Museum prior to the start of the Official Induction Ceremony honoring the new class of inductees.

Events planned for the weekend include a Fight Night at Turning Stone, banquet, cocktail party, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show and 5K race and fun run.





In addition to the grand marshal, over 35 boxing stars will be highlighted in the Parade of Champions, along with pageant caliber bands, drum & bugle corps, pipe bands, floats and community organizations.

Check your inbox at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April17th for the name and photo of the grand marshal, as the news will be released via e-mail at that time. After receiving the release, if you have any questions or need additional information, please feel free to contact the Hall of Fame at 315.697.7095.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 2018 Induction Weekend and the announcement of the parade grand marshal, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InternationalBoxingHallofFame and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BoxingHall.