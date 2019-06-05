Hall of Fame weekend kick-off pressor quotes

Star Boxing was pleased to ring in the start of the 30th anniversary of International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend at today’s official press conference ahead of Friday night’s highly anticipated seven fight card, headlined by 6-time world champion, ZAB “SUPER” JUDAH (44-9 30KO’s), and New York knockout artist, CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (23-1 19KO’s). The celebration kicked off with ANTHONY PICENTE, Onieda County Executive, who said, “this is a world class resort. It always has been and always will be. Joe [DeGuardia], I want to thank you for bringing this event here and working with Turning Stone to make this happen. It is an exciting time for Onieda county.”





Next, fans and media in attendance got to hear from ED BROPHY, Executive Director, International Boxing Hall of Fame. “It has been a magical 30 years with the biggest names in boxing here in Canastota,” Brophy continued, “the main event is going to be exciting. Zab has the name and the titles, but it’s going to be a tough fight against Cletus Seldin….It’s going to be a great night of boxing.”

Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA took to the podium, speaking on the significance of Star Boxing’s connection to International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, and spoke on the thrilling fights set to go on Friday night. “It is truly a pleasure to be part of this week here at Turning Stone… this is a special time for boxing,” said DeGuardia. “We are at a place, [Turning Stone], which has become a true friend to boxing because they put on the best shows year after year. In these fights, we really can’t predict what’s going to happen and that goes right up to the main event. These are all going to be thrilling 50-50 fights.”



