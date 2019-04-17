Hadi Srour Signs Multi-fight Deal With Team Sauerland

Hadi Srour (3-0, 2 KOs) has signed a multi-fight deal with Team Sauerland as the talented Norwegian boxer takes the next steps in his promising career.





Already regarded as one of the country’s best pound-for-pound fighters, Srour has over 100 amateur victories to his name, and has claimed multiple national and Nordic titles, while also impressing at international tournaments.

In the professional ranks, he has recorded wins over Michael Mooney, Artur Zemlianyi and Zoltan Szabo, and having joined forces with Team Sauerland, the 23 year-old looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.

“I feel very privileged to be joining Team Sauerland,” said Srour. “If you want to be great, you need a great team around you. Sauerland is an elite promotion who know how to produce champions, so it was an easy choice for me.





“I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring and picking up where I left off. I box to entertain the crowd, and I’ve always got some tricks up my sleeve. My last opponent barely survived the fight, but my next one won’t go the distance.

“I want to become the face of boxing in Norway, and with Sauerland behind me, we’re going to make a big buzz. There’s no business like show business!”

“I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen from Hadi so far,” said promoter Nisse Sauerland. “He’s a colourful character, both in and out of the ring, and with his personality and boxing ability, I believe he has the potential to go a long way.”

Kingdamon Antoine (9-0 7 KOs) is looking to take his career to the next level in 2019. The lighting fast prospect dominated Raheem Abdullah over 6 rounds on April 5th and will make a quick return to the ring on May 11th in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Standing 5’7″, Antoine has great size for the featherweight division. His adviser BJ Flores believes that he can become a multi-division world champion.

“He’s a good kid with a strong work ethic. He is tall for 126 pounds and I believe he can eventually fight up to 140 pounds.. He is very fast and has great reflexes,” Flores stated.

The promotional free agent opened a lot of eyes with his last performance which was streamed live on Facebook. The 26 year old fighter got off to a fast start and dominated his opponent until the final bell.

Flores said that the plan is to get Antoine three to four more fights year and to eventually get him signed with a big promotional company. With the increased activity, Flores is certain that his fighter will shine as he makes the move from prospect to contender.

“Kingdamon is catching the eyes of some of the major promoters out there. He is a tremendous talent and everyone in the 126 pound division will know his name very shortly,” said Flores.