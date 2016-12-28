Gym Signs French Olympian Christian M’billi Assomo

Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) is proud to announce the promotional contract signing of 2016 French Olympian Christian M’Billi Assomo to an exclusive promotional contact.He will settle in Quebec and make his professional debut there in early 2017.

Known in the ring as ”Le Solide” (The Solid), Assomo will arrive in Montreal at the beginning of January, when he will start working with world-class trainer Marc Ramsay and his outstanding team.





The spectacular 21-year-old Assomo has all the tools to achieve his goal of becoming world champion, as well as a great star in international boxing. As a Frenchman, his primary language is that spoken in Quebec, which will facilitate his adaptation and connection with the local media.

A native of Yaoundé in Cameroon, he moved at the age of seven to France, where he learned by chance to box at the Montargis Club. Assomo quickly developed into a powerful, serious tough and highly successful boxer. He became a major name on the international amateur scene in the middleweight division (165 lbs./75 kg).

A member of the French Army, Assomo had a truly impressive amateur record, capturing gold medals at the 2013 European Junior Championship, 2014 European Union Championship and European Olympic Qualification Tournament, as well as maintaining an unbeaten record (4-0) in the World Series of Boxing (WSB).

At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Assomo defeated Ukrainian Dmytro Mytrofanov and Ecuadorian Marlon Delgado prior tolosing in a furious battle to the eventual Olympic gold medalist, Arlen Lopez, ofCuba.

“At the outset,” GYM President Yvon Michel said, “we were interested in his talent, determination and willingness to do well. There’s also his engaging personality and he has the discipline to become the best. We are very excited to work with him. I am convinced that he has the potential to become world champion.”

“I am very pleased with this agreement with the Groupe Yvon Michel,” Assomo added. “I’m sure this is the beginning of a great adventure. I look forward to my first performance. GYM knew how to attract me: by its past, by the boxers it supports, by its structure,”

“After a good career among amateurs, rich in results,” French National Boxing Team coach John Dovi explained, “it is time for Christian to go into the pro ranks. His offensive style and overall boxing skills will allow him, I am sure, to reach the highest level.”

“I started following Christian M’Billi’s amateur career two years ago and his successes on the international scene were more than impressive,” Ramsey commented. “I am very happy to associate myself with such a disciplined and talented boxer. I see a very promising future for this young man.”

“Christian M’Billi fuels such high intensity,” GYM Vice President of Operations and Recruitment Bernard Barré noted. “Fans will be in ecstasy watching such a powerful and exciting pugilist.”

Assomo, who is currently training in France, fought his last amateur bout on December 3rd. The goal is to have him boxing on February 9 at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal.

Facts:

Age: 21 (March 26, 1995)

Birthplace: Yaoundé, Cameroon

Residence: Montargis, France

Division: Middleweight (165 lb in the amateurs)

Height: 5’9”

Stance: Orthodox

Nickname: ”Le Solide”

Performances;

Participant at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games

Undefeated in the World Series of Boxing (WSB), 4-0 record

Gold medalist at the 2016 Olympic European Qualification Tournament

Gold medalist at the 2014 European Union Championship

Gold medalist at the 2013 European Junior Championship

Gold medalist at the 2015 French Championship