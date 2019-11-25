Gustavo Lemos #6 IBF demolished Yeison González in Argentina

Last saturday 23th nov in Pinamar, Buenos Aires, hard-hitting Gustavo “Eléctrico” Lemos from Argentina (24-0, 14 KO), demolished the Venezuelan Yeison González by TKO in two rounds, retaining for the 1st time his IBF World Youth Lightweight Title.





The definition came after Lemos (promoted by OR Promotions) combined to the body with four punches, liquidating the bout with a right blow to the chin that knocked his opponent out.

The winner achieved his fifth consecutive victory by knockout in 2019, after beating Colombian Galvis Guerra, Mexican Jorge “Maromerito” Páez Jr., Venezuelan Pedro Verdu and Argentinian Jonathan Eniz.

After the fight, Lemos said he hopes to face the best fighters in his division, like Haney, Teofimo, Commey also Lomachenko, and promised to provide fireworks in case he gets a chance for a eliminatory or a shot for World title.





The boxer from Tres Arroyos, 23 yrs old, is considerated one of the best contenders ir his country, growing notably in each fight.

In other results, argentinian welterweight prospect Franco “Cazador” Ocampo (23 yrs / 12-1, 5 KO) wins by TKO in 7th round against Jonathan Ruiz in a slugfest.

(PH Ramón Cairo / OR Promotions)





Magwaza Wins War To Become WBF All Africa Champion

Undefeated South African prospect Sanele Magwaza had to overcome some difficult obstacles to win his first professional championship, the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) All Africa Bantamweight title, on Saturday night, November 23.





At the Walmer Hall in his home-town of Port Elizabeth, he had to move up two weight classes to face a late replacement, compatriot Enathi Stelle, when original opponent Mfundo Gwayana was pulled out at very late notice for their planned Flyweight title bout.

But if he thought the late change would give him an easy nights work, he was sorely mistaking. Stelle fought his heart out, and gave the favourite his toughest fight to date. Toe-to-toe battle had the crown on their feet through-out the entire ten rounds.

However, in the end two of the judges, Nonelwa Fukutwa and Prince Mbambaza, scored the fight for Magwaza 96-94 and 98-92, the second appearing too wide, while judge Siyabonga Ncata had it the other way around at 96-94 for Stelle.

The fight was a clear sign that while Magwaza, now 5-0 (2), could be a future star, he still has a lot to learn. Stelle proved that he is a much better fighter than his now 4-3 (2) record suggests, and he should win plenty of meaningful fights in the coming years.