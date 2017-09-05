Gunn’s Make Boxing History Becoming Active Father/Son Champions

This past Sunday when Bobby Gunn Jr stopped former title challenger Mike Miranda to capture the WBC FECARBOX and WBA Fedelatin Super Middleweight Titles, he solidified his and his fathers place in boxing history joining a very short list of father/son champions.

More impressively, they are both active champions. In July Bobby Gunn captured the CPBC International Heavyweight Title, adding to his World Heavyweight Bare Knuckle Boxing Title.





Gunn and Gunn Jr join a list including names:

Floyd Patterson and Tracy Harris Patterson

Guty Espadas Sr and Guty Espadas Jr

Leon Spinks and Cory Spinks

Wilfredo Vasquez Sr and Wilfredo Vasquez Jr

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

Davie Hilton Sr and his 5 fighting Hilton Sons

“To say it is an honor to become part of such a boxing legacy is an understatement,” said Bobby Gunn. “My boy and I have worked hard for everything inside and out of the sport, and it means the world to me that we will be forever remembered together for our achievements in this sport.”

Bobby Gunn has won countless titles throughout his decorated career, the most prestigious being the IBA World Cruiserweight Title he captured in 2007. He has gone to war inside the squared circle with a handful of word champions and future Hall of Famers. In 2011 he competed in the first sanctioned Bare Knuckle Boxing contest since 1889, where he defeated Richard Stewart in route to becoming the lineal heavyweight champion. In recent years he has shown no signs of slowing down; in 2017 alone, he fought a hard nosed war with Roy Jones Jr. In February, and despite a 9th round loss, came back strong in April to win by second round knockout over James Morrow, then captured the CPBC International Heavyweight title in July with a knockout win over Gilberto Domingos.

At the ripe age of 20 Bobby Gunn Jr has already put together an impressive record of 9-0 with 7 KO, his biggest win being last Sunday as he took out Miranda (44-7, 40 KO). So early into his career he has displayed the poise, patience and ring presence of a veteran, and boxing fans and analysts around the world are more than excited to see where the next few years take this young pug inside the ropes.

In boxing you often hear ‘he comes from a fight in family’…The Gunn’s are proof that saying is 100% accurate in their case.





“Boxing is in our blood, it’s all we have ever known, so we work hard to be the best we can be, every single day,” said Bobby Gunn.