Watch Live: Groves vs Chudinov Livestream at 4:30 pm ET

SHOWTIME Sports will offer a fully-produced Facebook and YouTube live stream of George Groves vs. Fedor Chudinov Super Middleweight World Championship bout this Saturday, May 27 from Sheffield, England. Groves vs. Chudinov will serve as a prelude to the long-awaited SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® main event—the welterweight championship bout between British World Champion Kell Brook and undefeated American challenger Errol Spence Jr., which will air live on SHOWTIME at 5:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. PT.

Live coverage of Groves vs. Chudinov will be provided by Sky Sports Box Office with sportscasters Adam Smith and Carl Froch and will begin at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT exclusively in the U.S. on the SHOWTIME Sports Facebook page and the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel. Fans can follow all SHOWTIME Sports social accounts (@SHOsports) on Saturday afternoon for the precise start time to Groves vs. Chudinov following undercard action from Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England. These platforms will be geo-blocked for U.S. only.





“When we saw the opportunity to deliver this great super middleweight championship fight to the U.S. audience, we jumped at it,” said Executive Vice President and General Manager of SHOWTIME Sports, Stephen Espinoza. “We thank Matchroom Sport for making it possible for us to carry this bonus coverage to the U.S. Doing so compliments our robust digital and social media content plan serving boxing fans online and attracting new ones. This further demonstrates our unrivaled commitment to the sport. No one is making a more significant and impactful contribution to boxing’s momentum than SHOWTIME.”

Former three-time title challenger Groves and former champ Chudinov (14-1, 10 KOs) will meet for the vacant WBA Super Middleweight World Championship in a matchup of the WBA’s No. 1 and No. 2 challengers in a co-featured bout at Bramall Lane.

Groves (25-3, 18 KOs) has won four straight since teaming up with 2016 Trainer of the Year Shane McGuigan following a close split-decision loss to then-WBC Champion Badou Jack in 2015. The only other blemishes on his record came in title challenges to long-time 168-pound champ Carl Froch.

“I believe this is the best opportunity for me to achieve my dream and become world champion,” Groves said earlier this week. “Time is on my side. I had a good year last year, and I’m in a good place. I’ve put in the work, and now, I need to make this count.





“Everything that’s happened in the past has just made me more determined. I know the pressure is on, and I can’t afford to make any more mistakes. This might be my best chance to win a world title, but it could also be my last.”

Chudinov (14-1, 10 KOs) originally won the WBA Super Middleweight Title with a split-decision victory over Felix Sturm in 2015 and made one successful defense before losing via controversial majority decision in a rematch with Sturm in 2016. Sturm later vacated the belt due to injury, opening up the opportunity for Chudinov to win back his title this Saturday against Groves. Chudinov is ranked No. 1 by the WBA while Groves is ranked No. 2.

Brook Vs. Spence Jr.: Confirmation Of Additional Security Measures

Following the tragic events on Monday night in Manchester, organisers are doing everything possible to ensure Saturday’s world championship boxing event at Bramall Lane is a safe and enjoyable spectacular for all.

Sheffield’s Kell Brook defends his IBF World Welterweight title against American Errol Spence Jr. on a huge night of action in the Steel City, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Sheffield United Football Club, Matchroom Boxing, the British Boxing Board of Control and South Yorkshire Police have worked closely in organising the event. Stringent security measures were already in place before this week’s Manchester attack but further measures have now been put in place to ensure all visitors enjoy a safe and enjoyable trip to Bramall Lane.

United’s Operations Director, Dave McCarthy, says: “Many people have worked tremendously hard to ensure Kell’s dream of boxing at Bramall Lane comes true and we are delighted to welcome him, Matchroom and the boxing fraternity to S2.

“However, in light of recent events, it is of paramount importance that the thousands of visitors to Bramall Lane enjoy Saturday in the knowledge that the organisers have worked together very closely to make this a safe event for all. We ask visitors to be patient, understanding and vigilant to enable security personnel to do their jobs effectively.”

“I want to thank Sheffield United and South Yorkshire Police for all their help this week to enhance the safety of fans ahead of Saturday night,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “This is a major event for the city and the sport and I’m pleased we have put the important in provisions in place to move forward together.”

Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley, who will be overseeing the police operation of the boxing match, added: “We have been working closely with organisers at Matchroom Boxing and Bramall Lane throughout the planning of the event to review and ensure the appropriate security measures are in place on Saturday night.

“I would ask that you please arrive in plenty of time as specialist trained officers and security staff will be patrolling the stadium and searching everyone attending the event. Please also allow for extra time when travelling to the venue and use the dedicated taxi drop-off and collection point in the Decathlon car park on Eyre Street, as roads around the stadium will be closed to traffic.

“You can also expect to see high visibility and armed officers patrolling at the event and in surrounding areas. This is as a precautionary measure to offer reassurance to the community following the recent attack in Manchester and not in relation to a specific threat.

“This is a big event for Sheffield and we are looking forward to welcoming supporters and fans to our city.

“For updates and information about the event, follow our social media pages on Facebook and Twitter.”

Simon Roberts, of Security Alert UK, who heads up Matchroom’s security operation, comments: “Everything that we’ve requested from Eddie Hearn and Matchroom has been granted. We’ve got double the staff that we’ve ever had before. This will be a bigger operation with more staff than what we had at Joshua vs. Klitschko at Wembley.

“Supporters, as always, are encouraged to arrive early, give us plenty of time and if anyone sees anything suspicious then don’t delay, please let security know immediately.”

Amongst the security measures in place for Saturday’s event are:

* Extended stewarding operation in place

* Everyone who enters the stadium will be searched

* No re-entry policy enforced after admittance to the event

* Road closures in place around Bramall Lane

* No bags of any sort, including handbags, will be permitted

* Explosive detection dogs will be around the stadium