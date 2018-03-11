Gregory Trenel Wars & Draws With Cedric Pate…again!

In March of 2016 Frenchmen Gregory Trenel and Cedric Pate fought to a draw over four rounds. Since then both had won all their fights, Trenel three and Pate nine, and Trenel won the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Eurasia Super Welterweight title last April.

The rematch, on Saturday March 10 at the Complexe René Tys in Reims, was supposed to settle the score, with the vacant WBF International Super Welterweight championship on the line, in addition to Trenel´s Eurasia title. But it didn’t!





After ten rounds of thrilling action, two of the three judges again couldn’t separate them. While Emmanuel Demanet had it 97-94 for Trenel, Mohamed Hireche and Jean-Marcel Nartz both scored the fight 95-95, five rounds to each, for the majority draw.

Trenel was the boxer of the two, and landed with multiple uppercuts on the inside, while Pate was the brawler and kept coming forward. Halfway through, it appeared that Trenel was headed for a sure victory, ahead on all cards, but Pate finished strong and salvaged the draw by winning the second half.

After the fight Trenel gave his WBF belt to Pate out of respect, and received a new one for himself, a gesture highly appreciated by the many Pate fans in attendance. A third fight was more or less agreed in the ring, and is certainly something to look forward to.

Gregory Trenel, who retains his Eurasia title while the International title remains vacant, is now 9-3-2 (2). Cedric Pate sees his record go to 12-0-2 (4). The fight served as the main event of a show promoted by Hamid Zaim Boxing Team.