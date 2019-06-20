Greg Vendetti vs. Michael Anderson on July 12

Murphys Boxing is proud to announce that their debut event in a partnership with Encore Boston Harbor will take place on Friday, July 12th.





Headlining the stacked card at the newly opened 2.6 billion dollar resort will be the pride of Stoneham, Massachusetts, Greg Vendetti (21-3-1, 12 KOs) who will take on New Jersey based contender, Michael Anderson (17-2-1, 12 KOs) for the vacant IBA Junior Middleweight World Championship.

‘The Villain’, one of the most popular boxers in the Murphys stable, looked outstanding in an exciting unanimous decision victory over fellow world ranked contender, Alan Zavala this past March. Prior to that, Vendetti upset world title challenger, Yoshihiro Kamegai before challenging for the WBA Interim World Junior Middleweight title against Michel Soro in France.

“To fight for a title in front of my family, friends and fans in the main event at Encore’s first ever event is a real honor.”, explains Vendetti.





As for Vendetti’s opponent, he is once again facing a tough challenge and he would have it no other way.

“When I fought Zavala in my last fight, a lot of people thought I should have taken a easier opponent coming off a loss but I just didn’t see the value of fighting someone I’m gonna steamroll. It’s no fun on my end. I don’t get better. The fans don’t pay to see that. I want to win the IBA title and then beat three or four fighters of this caliber to move up in the world rankings and land another big fight. Anderson is a slick boxer who is coming to up to Boston to win. I’m anticipating another hard fought victory that the fans at Encore are gonna love watching.”

The dual co-main events will feature 4 junior welterweights who will risk their records in two high stakes showdowns that will send the winners into prospect status.

In an all Irish battle, Murphys Boxing’s Ray Moylette (11-1, 4 KOs), who hails from Islandeady, will take on Dublin’s Larry Fryers (10-1, 3 KOs) in an 8 round junior welterweight bout.

‘Sugar Ray’ will be making his 2019 debut in his first fight since his only loss, a controversial split decision in his home country in December. Fryers, who now lives and trains in New York is on a 4 fight win streak and will be shipping his massive fan base up to Boston for what should make for an electric atmosphere.

Then someone’s ‘O’ must go when Murphys Boxing’s own, Luis Arcon Diaz (7-0, 7 KOs) will take on Ballybrack, Ireland’s Niall O’Connor (5-0, 4 KOs) in what should be an action packed 6 round junior welterweight bout between two big punchers.

Diaz, a native of Venezuela who represented his home country in the 2016 Olympics, has displayed fearsome power with all of his wins coming by way of knockout within 4 rounds or less. Meanwhile O’Connor is currently riding a 4 fight KO streak including dropping Poland’s usually durable veteran, Krzysztof Rogowski multiple times in their fight this past December.

The undercard features a who’s who of Boston area based fighters including:

Holbrook, Massachusetts’ Mike Ohan Jr. (9-0, 5 KOs) who will face Bridgeport, Connecticut’s Carlos Hernandez (3-3-1, 2 KOs) in a 6 round welterweight bout.

Signing with Murphys Boxing last year, Ohan outpointed crafty veteran, Shaka Moore in his toughest contest to date this past March and is now looking to hit the 10-0 mark against the always game, Hernandez.

Mansfield, Massachusetts’ James Perella (3-0, 3 KOs) will take on veteran, Bryan Goldsby (5-11) in a 4 round welterweight bout.

Perella, who was a decorated amateur is off to a fast professional start having already fought 3 times in the first 3 months of his career. Atlanta’s Goldsby, who was a seasoned MMA fighter with appearances in major promotions before turning to boxing, is coming off an upset earlier this year against Brandon Berry in that fighter’s hometown.

South Boston’s Joe Farina (6-1, 4 KOs) will take on Connecticut’s Jose Angel Ortiz (5-13-1, 2 KOs) in a 4 round welterweight bout. The fan favorite, Farina will return to the ring for the third time this year against his most veteran opposition to date.

Irish native but longtime Quincy, Massachusetts resident, Paddy Irwin (4-0, 3 KOs) will take on 40 fight veteran, Bryan Abraham (6-33-2, 6 KOs) in a 4 round welterweight bout. Irwin, who has a massive following in Boston’s Irish community, will return to the ring for the first time in almost two years.

Kicking off the night will be Belgium’s Antoine Vanackere (10-1, 5 KOs) who will fight outside of his home country for the first time when he takes on an opponent to be named in a 6 round junior welterweight bout.

“We’re happy to have a new home for Murphy’s Boxing in the Boston area with Encore Boston Harbor,” says Ken Casey, Murphy’s Boxing founder and promoter.

“To have Greg fight for a title is the perfect main event for our first event at Encore. A Vendetti fight leaves the customers satisfied every time. He’s a real blood and guts throwback fighter with a huge local following. I can’t wait for this fight.”

“We’re happy to bring the excitement of sports entertainment to Encore Boston Harbor, and introduce our Las Vegas-style events to the roots of Boston,” says Robert DeSalvio, President of Encore Boston Harbor.

“Murphy’s Boxing brings some of the most talented fighters to our local stage presented with classic Boston grit. Can’t-miss nights like these will be a signature component to the resort and casino.”

Murphys Boxing presents Vendetti vs. Anderson for the IBA Junior Middleweight World Championship on Friday, July 12th at Encore Boston Harbor (1 Broadway, Everett, MA., 02149). Doors open at 7pm. Tickets start at 50 dollars and are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com and murphysboxing.com.