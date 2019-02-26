Greg Vendetti vs. Manny Woods on March 29

Murphys Boxing is proud to announce the return of junior middleweight contender and fan favorite, Greg Vendetti (20-3-1, 12 KOs) who will take on Manny Woods (16-8-1, 6 KOs) on Friday, March 29th at Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts in a 10 round bout.





Vendetti, who last summer pulled off a massive upset against former world title challenger, Yoshihiro Kamegai on ESPN2, found himself in the Top 10 rankings and was offered the chance to fight France’s Michel Soro for the WBA Interim Super Welterweight Championship in Paris this past December.

‘The Villain’, who was on an incredible 16 fight winning streak, came up short in his first shot at a title but is looking to get back in the winning column in front of his hometown fans at Memorial Hall in a tough match up against upset specialist, Manny Woods.

“Despite the loss, 2018 was an amazing year for me. I fought 5 times and I had the biggest win of my career as a B-side against Kamegai which landed me in the Top 10. We were offered the Soro fight for the Interim world title and even though I felt like my body needed some time off, you can’t say no to that kind of opportunity. You never know when or if it will come again.”, explains the Stoneham, Massachusetts native.





“It was a rough camp. I trained too hard. My body was falling apart. As for the fight, it was an ugly knockout but that’s part of the game. I’m proud of how I handled it. No shame. No embarrassment. I wasn’t phased by it. Of course I wasn’t happy about it but my first thought was what do we do to get better? The fight showed me I have to get sharper. Continue to be aggressive but be smarter and more tactical about it. It was only one battle in a long war.”

As for taking on a seasoned veteran like Woods when he could have easily asked for a tune up, Vendetti shows the attitude that has made him such a fan favorite.

“I like to fight and wanted to be in a real fight in my return. Knocking out a ham and egger in the first round isn’t enjoyable for me or the fans. It’s a waste of a camp and a weight cut not to mention you don’t learn anything. Woods is a durable, legit guy who is coming to win. That’s what I need and want.”

And after going 50/50 against against world class opposition last year, would Vendetti be willing to take on a top 10 fighter again in 2019?

“100%. I want to make a statement against Woods then keep improving with each fight. I don’t want to take any steps back with the opposition. Everything forward. As long as I’m healthy, I will fight anyone in the division.”

In the co-main event, fellow Murphys Boxing stablemate and Massachusetts fan favorite, Ryan Kielczweski (29-4, 11 KOs) will take on an opponent to be named in an 8 round contest in the lightweight division.

‘The Polish Prince’ is coming off his show stealing back and forth battle with Tommy Coyle at TD Garden in Boston this past October on the undercard of the Demetrius Andrade WBO world middleweight title fight.

Despite dropping the decision, Kielczweski, who hails from Quincy, Massachusetts, showed world class talent and massive heart in an all out war that had the arena crowd on it’s feet.

Also featured on the card will be the most recent addition to Murphys Boxing’s growing roster, Mike Ohan Jr. (8-0, 5 KOs).

The son of a popular New England area professional fighter in the 1990s, Ohan Jr. followed in his father’s footsteps going 82-10 in the amateurs and picking up multiple New England Golden Gloves titles.

Fighting a remarkable 8 times in 2 years and upping the competition level in each outing, including a unanimous decision over veteran, Daniel Sostre in his last fight, Ohan has been on the fast track as a professional. The impressive win lead to the young fighter, who hails from Holbrook, Massachusetts, being offered a contract with Murphys Boxing.

“I am beyond excited to be a part of the Murphys Boxing family.”, says Ohan, Jr. who will fight an opponent to be named in a 6 round bout on the card.

“Being with such an active promotional company will give me the opportunity to grow as a fighter and showcase my skills as I move towards my dream of one day being a world champion.”

In addition to the three headlining local favorites, the card will feature a 4 round super lightweight women’s bout between Jillian DiAuto (1-1, 1 KO) and Sarah Click (0-1-1), as well as the east coast debut of Venezuelan super lightweight sensation, Luis Arcon (5-0, 5 KOs) who will take on an opponent to be named in a 6 round bout.

3 more undercard bouts will be announced shortly to kick off the night at the beloved throwback venue which has become a mainstay of Murphys Boxing.

“Memorial Hall is my favorite fight venue.”, says Ken Casey, founder of Murphys Boxing.

“It gets incredibly loud in there when Greg fights and with the bowl seating, it feels like a mini coliseum.”

Vendetti, who will be making his 7th appearance at the always sold out venue, couldn’t agree more with his promoter.

“It’s intense. I really do feel like a gladiator fighting in a coliseum when I’m at Memorial Hall and for a gladiator there’s only two options… victory or death.”

Vendetti vs. Woods takes place on Saturday, March 29h at Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts (590 Main Street). Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at: www.murphysboxing.com

2019 MURPHYS BOXING RESULTS

1/26 – William Foster III (9-0, 6 KOs) UD over Angel Suarez

*Foster defended his NABF Jr. Super Featherweight Title

2/9 – Carlos Gongora (15-0, 12 KOs) KO 5 over Jesus Aviles

*Gongora won the WBC South American Middleweight Title

UPCOMING MURPHYS BOXING EVENTS

3/16/19 – Boston, MA. St. Patrick’s Day Clash

3/29/19 – Melrose, MA. Vendetti vs. Woods