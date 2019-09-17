Greg Cohen Promotions Inks Jimmy Kelly Jr.

Greg Cohen Promotions proudly announces the signing of former world title challenger Jimmy Kelly Jr., to a long-term promotional contract.





27-year-old Kelly (24-2, 9 KOs), from Manchester, has recently moved up to middleweight under the guidance of renowned trainer Anthony Farnell and has linked up with Clearwater Management and Havoc Management and Advisory as he bids to launch a second attempt at a world title under the Greg Cohen Promotions banner.

Kelly discussed his link up with Greg Cohen Promotions, “I am absolutely over the moon to be working with Greg Cohen Promotions and I have to thank the team at GCP for giving me this amazing opportunity along with my management team headed up by James Mulvilli and Andre Rozier who have done a brilliant job with me so far.

“Greg Cohen Promotions have always been a mainstay in world boxing and have a great record in taking fighters to the next level and getting them the right opportunities. That’s what I need in my career right now and I believe that my new team is capable of delivering me the opportunity to fight for a world title when they feel the time is correct.”





Greg Cohen, who has been an influential guiding light for fighters from all over the world for several decades weighed in on his latest trans-Atlantic acquisition.

Cohen said, “Jimmy Kelly Jr is a great young fighter who still has his best years ahead of him. I have followed Jimmy’s career for some years now and I always believed that with the correct promotional team around him he would become a world champion and a global star.

“Jimmy now has that team around him and I am really excited to be working alongside Andre Rozier, James Mulvilli and their respective teams as now put the wheels in motion to deliver Jimmy the big fights he craves.”

Andre Rozier also gave his take on Kelly Jr’s link up with Greg Cohen Promotions. The Brooklyn native said, “Jimmy Kelly Jr is a wonderful young man with lots of potential and we at Havoc Management and Advisory believed that Greg Cohen Promotions would be a perfect fit for Jimmy as Greg and the team have deep-rooted experience in working with non US-based fighters and getting them the right opportunities at the right times.

“I am delighted that we could bring this deal to fruition and I have very high hopes for Jimmy Kelly Jr going forward.”