Great Expectations – Championship Boxing

Sanigar Events presents ‘Great Expectations’ a night of Championship Boxing at The Dolman Hall, Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol featuring the best up and coming West Country talent.

The ever popular Dan Sarkozi will headline the show in an 8 round contest against former foe Daza Usher from Oxford. The last time the pair clashed in December 2014 Usher won a contentious four round decision by a one point margin, 39 points to 38. Sarkozi will be out for revenge and believes his superior boxing skills will gain him an undisputed win on March 10th.





“Last time we fought I thought I had won and was gutted when the referee gave it to Daza, I am on a five fight winning streak since that fight and when we clash for the second time it will be clear in everyone’s mind that I am the winner.”

Undefeated Lightweight prospect Tim Cutler makes his sixth appearance at home and will be looking for a step up in class as he bids to make 2017 a big year in his professional development. ‘The Gas Man’ Duane Winters who is rarely in a dull fight will be showcasing his heart and skills once again. In his last three contests Winters has climbed off the canvas twice to win on points and his army of fans will be expecting more of the same drama this time around.

Weston’s Liam Hunt continues to improve his professional record and now stands at four wins with only one defeat, boxing twice last year. Hunt features in a four round middleweight contest and is looking forward to returning to Bristol. Gym mate Pawel August will also be keen to continue his winning ways having made a successful debut in Weston last November.

Light Heavyweight fan favourite Lee Nutland returns to the scene of his last victory, 2016 was a big year for the man from Yate having knocked out Shane Dragonslayer in July and then dominating Ukrainian Florians Strupits in October.

Three of Sanigar Events latest signings will debut on the show, Bristol’s Aaron Sutton believes he can make his mark on the pro ranks and has high hopes for the year ahead. Sparring partner to IBF World Champion Lee Haskins, Tyler Davies feels he is now ready to take his first step on the ladder as a professional boxer and former amateur Nathan Halton from Torquay travels to Bristol to complete the stacked card.

*** Tickets priced at £30 Unreserved seating, £40 Ringside and £50 & £60 VIP Tables including food are available from Sanigar Events on 0117 949 6699 *** Under 16’s accompanied by an adult tickets are £10