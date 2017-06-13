Grand Opening of Connecticut Boxing HOF new location Monday night, June 26, in Sky Casino at Mohegan Sun

The Grand Opening of the Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame’s (CBHOF) new location in the Sky Casino at Mohegan Sun will be held there Monday, June 26, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

The media and public is welcome to attend the grand opening festivities. Dignitaries representing from Mohegan Sun and Mashantucket Pequot Tribes will be in attendance, as well as many CBHOF inductees, including Marlon Starling and “Irish: Micky Ward.

The original CBHOF location was in Mohegan Sun Arena but public availability for viewing was restricted to only during scheduled events held there. CBHOF inductees’ plaques and video of major fights held in Connecticut were displayed.





The new CBHOF will be open to the public during Mohegan Sun Casino operating hours. In addition to the inductees’ plaques and videos of famous fights held in the Nutmeg State, the new location will also include rotating displays of historically significant boxing memorabilia. There will also be interactive displays for public use.

“We at the Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame are extremely grateful to Mohegan Sun for hosting this great facility and for contributing generously to its construction,” CBHOF president John Laudati said. “We are very excited and anxious to have the ability to present the rich history of boxing in Connecticut while simultaneously honoring those who have contributed to that history.”

Go online to www.ctboxinghof.org for additional information about the Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame.